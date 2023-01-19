Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I strongly disagree with Leana S. Wen’s suggestion in her Jan. 15 op-ed, “We are overcounting covid deaths,” that people should be assessing their individual coronavirus risks based on hospitalization and death data. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Not only do experts disagree on whether we are over- or undercounting covid-19 deaths, but instructing people to use those statistics to make decisions about their own behavior completely ignores the very real risk of long covid. I am a formerly healthy, active 35-year-old now unable to work because of long covid. I wish that I had understood that a June 2022 National Center for Health Statistics survey showed nearly 1 in 5 adults who had covid still had long covid, that multiple infections increase the risk of long covid, that returning to work too quickly can exacerbate unresolved symptoms, and that continuing to mask indoors would have lessened my chances of recatching covid. Though I am obviously happy to have avoided hospitalization and death, I would much prefer to be back at work rather than remaining home wondering whether I will ever recover.

Allison Burket, Bladensburg

Leana S. Wen’s Jan. 15 op-ed drew from selected data and might have provided serious misguidance. Her concern was that many of the reported deaths from the coronavirus are Americans dying with covid-19 rather than from covid-19, citing two infectious-disease experts. It is difficult to ascertain deaths attributable to covid, especially because many of the deaths occur in the elderly. Indeed, there might be a large undercounting of deaths from covid because many deaths in the elderly occur at home or in advanced care facilities where diagnostic testing is not performed.

A better parameter to measure might be the excess numbers of deaths seen in the United States since the onset of the epidemic. In 2020, the estimated the number of excess deaths attributable mostly to covid in the United States to be about 450,000, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; in 2021, the figure was about 500,000. Data for 2022 is not yet complete, but by November, the excess deaths attributable mostly to covid were estimated to be about 250,000.

Though the pandemic might be abating, Dr. Wen quoted one of her sources saying “overcounting covid deaths undermines people’s sense of security.” However, undercounting deaths from covid might provide a false sense of security and foster the avoidance of validated methods to mitigate the pandemic, such as masking and getting vaccinated.

Michael A. Polis, Bethesda

The government of China also uses an obsolete understanding of how SARS-CoV-2 kills humans in order to define down the number of covid-19 deaths it reports.

Medical science now knows that many people living with long-term conditions such as heart, lung and liver diseases are tipped into decompensation and death by the coronavirus. Many more suffer lethal strokes and heart attacks months after covid. An old person might die very quickly of covid at home. Inventing definitions that restrict “deaths from covid” and “deaths in people who received dexamethasone” minimizes the pandemic.

The most meaningful metric is excess deaths above a pre-pandemic average. Many peer-reviewed, quantitative analyses of excess mortality have demonstrated that the United States has experienced significantly higher covid-specific and all-cause mortality than peer countries of similar wealth; the U.S. excess mortality rate during the pandemic is more than threefold that of Canada. For those who have lost a loved one over the past three years, whether they died of covid pneumonia treated with dexamethasone, of a diabetic crisis precipitated by covid or of a stroke provoked months later, the important question is: Could we have prevented these deaths? Dr. Wen’s article served only to advocate against better prevention of more deaths.

Julia Koehler, Boston

The writer is a pediatric infectious-disease clinician and scientist at the major pediatric teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School and associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

Regina LaRocque, Boston

The writer is an adult infectious-disease clinician and scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

