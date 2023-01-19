Having retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as a safety inspector and flight program specialist more than a year ago, I am, sadly, never surprised to see that nothing has changed. Passengers stuck on the ground. Crew members showing up for work but not being paid.

This latest incident was tied to a failure (or oopsie in operations) of aging technology to disseminate Notice to Air Missions, a vital link in safe flight operations. Thankfully though, the air traffic control elite are hard at work in Maui in January. Great choice! Maui is very centrally located to keep travel costs and time away from “work” down. And, of course, there are the great deals on accommodations in Maui in January. Nope, no bad optics here.