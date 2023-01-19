Regarding the Jan. 13 news article “Air travel meltdown was caused by failure to follow procedures, FAA says”:
This latest incident was tied to a failure (or oopsie in operations) of aging technology to disseminate Notice to Air Missions, a vital link in safe flight operations. Thankfully though, the air traffic control elite are hard at work in Maui in January. Great choice! Maui is very centrally located to keep travel costs and time away from “work” down. And, of course, there are the great deals on accommodations in Maui in January. Nope, no bad optics here.
Mary Pat Baxter, Henrico, Va.