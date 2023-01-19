I recall earning the distinction of being a “commended” National Merit scholar many years ago, but I certainly don’t remember any fanfare for my second-place accomplishment. Mr. Will’s eagerness to use one school’s failure to recognize a modest academic achievement as yet another bludgeon against public education somehow rings hollow. Although I would agree that the intellectual friction between the ideals of “equity” and “merit” calls for further serious debate, I hardly believe that this incident illustrates public education’s commitment to one ideal over the other.

However, I believe that Mr. Will’s outrage regarding this incident is more indicative of his lack of impartiality in his assessment of public education. Flawed as they might be, U.S. public schools are the foundation of our democracy and provide opportunities for those who have limited access to private resources. In his continuous attack on public schools, Mr. Will ignores the obligation that public schools must provide quality education to meet the needs of every child with physical, emotional or intellectual challenges as well as the needs of our highest achievers — a mandate that private schools do not share. I also find it ironic that Mr. Will, who has strenuously argued in favor of “meritocracy,” would use as his cause celebre this incident that failed to recognize academic “runner-up” status. Will he argue in favor of participation trophies next?