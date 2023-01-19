If Carlson was ever quivering about the material being released, he needn’t have bothered: The texts are pretty tame, at least by the warped standard that Carlson and Jones have established for themselves.
A few takeaways:
Carlson is a national scourge, but not necessarily dumb
“Tucker Carlson Tonight” — the host’s eponymous show — was hitting its stride in 2019 when an investigation by Media Matters showed that years earlier, Carlson had used misogynistic, perverted and racist language on a radio talk show. With the full support of Fox, Carlson sneered at the backlash, refusing to apologize. There were calls for an ad boycott.
Such incidents have a way of scaring people straight. Look at the messages presented by HuffPost:
*When Jones complains that the Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded, wouldn’t allow Jones’s Infowars website to feature Daily Caller stuff, Carlson responded, “F---ing crazy. I’m really sorry.”
*When Jones highlights a story about a company that was suspended by Twitter for a video about ultraviolet light being used to kill the coronavirus, Carlson responds, “I saw this. They’re clamping down. We’ll be China soon.”
*When Jones asks to speak with Carlson about “the Democrats working to get me arrested,” Carlson responds “Arrested? My gosh. That’s out of control. Are you free this afternoon?”
Bottom line: The texting sensibility here skews toward caution. What out-of-control bomb-thrower, after all, seeds his SMS lingo with “My gosh”?
Carlson just might believe the garbage he spews on air
As HuffPost points out, Carlson has expressed affinity for Jones on his show and even wrote a blurb for Jones’s 2022 book. The two appear to share a fondness for evidence-free demonization of Democrats. “If Democrats win in November, they’re going to crush Fox News just as they’ve crushed the NRA. And we’re going to deeply regret letting it happen,” Carlson texted Jones in April 2020. (The texts span from Sept. 19, 2019, to May 1, 2020.) “Everyone who thought it was fine that they deplatformed Alex Jones will look like a f---ing moron.”
The Democrats did win in November 2020, generating two years to test Carlson’s prediction that they would “crush” Fox News. The verdict? A network statement from late December, titled “FOX News Channel Scores Seventh Consecutive Year as Leader in all of Cable Television,” includes these callouts: “FNC Holds 2022’s Largest Share of the Cable News Audience, Has More Politically Diverse Audience Than CNN or MSNBC” and “CNN and MSNBC See Lowest-Rated Years in History”
The Biden White House, furthermore, has “crushed” Fox News by occasionally slipping exclusives to its digital team. Any account of the National Rifle Association’s downfall that doesn’t blame greed and mismanagement for the collapse of the mighty Washington lobby is … perfect Carlsonian rhetoric.
Jones is part of Carlson’s bubble
There was a time when Carlson was a serial Washington luncher. As McKay Coppins noted in a 2017 profile in the Atlantic, the TV host was a “fan of the long, luxurious, multi-course lunch” and was a regular at the luxe Capitol Hill joint the Monocle. “I’m so pathetically eager for people to love D.C.,” Carlson said. “It’s so sad. It’s like I work for the chamber of commerce or something.”
In 2018, a band of protesters showed up at Carlson’s D.C. residence to denounce his programming. The event appeared to shake Carlson, though it was difficult, as always, to separate any actual outrage from his inclination to exaggerate for political effect: Whereas Carlson claimed that the group had “cracked” his front door, it appeared to be in fine shape.
By the summer of 2020, Carlson had sold his D.C. home, and his program these days generally beams from studios in Maine or Florida, where he maintains residences. In a speaking engagement last year for Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization, Carlson said, “This is, like, my one venture out of my house of the year. … I live far and away in isolation with my wife and four dogs, and I love my life,” he said.
The content of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which launched in late 2016, bolsters the notion of a cloistered television talker. As the show has matured, Carlson has all but ceased talking on air with guests who oppose his views, as a 2022 New York Times analysis demonstrated. In place of debate, he has resorted to longer and longer monologues.
With that bonus time, Carlson has occasionally provided safe harbor for Jones, a strain of commentary that has included defending him over his legal troubles. “Alex Jones just had a billion-dollar settlement against him because he said something that — he didn’t hurt anybody,” Carlson said in December. “He said something people didn’t like, and they wrecked his life.” Uh, no: Testimony at trial showed that Jones’s unconscionable falsehoods about the plaintiffs subjected them to harassment and abuse, as well as emotional distress.
Lies on top of lies — just like Jones himself. These fellows are ideal texting buddies.