The Jan. 13 Metro article “ Northern Va. races kick off for open seats ” described Katie Cristol, former chair of the Arlington County Board, as advancing zoning deregulation efforts that would “allow developers to create more ‘missing middle’ housing — affordable to middle-income families — in the county’s more suburban neighborhoods.”

That is not the stated purpose of “missing middle.” Arlington County’s website states : “The Missing Middle Housing Study will explore how new housing types could help address Arlington’s shortfall in housing supply and gaps in housing choices.” Arlington County Board members have stated that “missing middle” is intended to provide diversity in housing types.

A cynic might ask whether the phrase “missing middle” was adopted to create the misimpression that it would lead to more affordable housing for middle-income families. “Missing middle” has lacked clear objectives, has not been subjected to thoughtful analysis and has been poorly communicated by county officials. The Post should not repeat the mistake.