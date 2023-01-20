The Jan. 7 front-page article “ Black U-Va. students bear the heavy weight of tragedy ,” about the emotional consequences of the horrendous shootings of Black University of Virginia football players (three of whom died and two were injured) by another African American student wove together two separate strands: the prolonged grieving and healing of Black U-Va. students and the purported overhang of historic prejudice against Black Americans in Charlottesville. In grafting the second theme onto the first, the reporter engaged in a serious distortion of certain notorious events that transpired in August 2017.

The article stated: “Charlottesville became a hotbed for white supremacy in 2017 when throngs descended for the Unite the Right rally.” This characterization omitted what sparked the far-right rally: the Charlottesville City Council’s decision to remove statues honoring Confederate generals from public park spaces and change the name of “Lee Park” to “Emancipation Park.” The “throngs descended,” in other words, not because they regarded the city as a hospitable venue for white supremacy demonstrations but, rather, the opposite.

If out-of-towners “descend” on your community to protest a political decision to renounce its associations with the Confederate era, does that make it a “hotbed” for the visitors’ ideology? The after-action analysis of the rally submitted in December of that year by the International Association of Chiefs of Police observed that “Alt-right rallies and clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters have occurred in various spots throughout the country before and since the events in Charlottesville, including but not limited to Berkeley, California; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Gainesville, Florida; and Middle Tennessee.” The report went on to specify that “Of special note, out-of-town protesters generally have no connection to the locality to which they are coming,” which may “embolden” them. By The Post article’s logic, however, Berkeley, Seattle and Portland are “hotbeds” of white supremacy.