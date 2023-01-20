Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A 15-year-old, shot while standing outside a carryout in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday evening, drew a gun from his waistband and fired multiple times in the direction of his assailant, who fled on foot. But the teen’s gunfire struck 54-year-old Dale Henson, a mother and an innocent bystander, in the head as she stood inside the eatery. She died at the scene. Another person standing with the 15-year-old was also shot and taken to the hospital.

The youth was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

That 15-year-old is not to be mistaken for the 15-year-old arrested Nov. 4 and charged with assault with intent to rob, while armed, Brian Robinson, a running back for the Washington Commanders. Robinson was shot twice on Aug. 28. A 17-year-old was arrested on Nov. 1 and charged in the same offense.

Two items of note with respect to this 15-year-old.

First, at the time of Robinson’s robbery and shooting, he was 14. Second, he was arrested and charged in the fatal Oct. 13 shooting of another 15-year-old, Andre Robinson Jr., that took place about seven weeks after the alleged attempt to rob Brian Robinson.

Please don’t confuse the previously cited 15-year-olds with yet a third 15-year-old who was arrested and charged with shooting and wounding 14-year-old Antoine Junior Manning on Oct. 9 in Southeast D.C. Manning was shot again three weeks later, on Oct. 31, on the same block, and died.

These accounts are not confined to 15-year-olds. Stories of children shooting and killing range the teenage spectrum.

Don’t avert your gaze, turn the page or reach for the delete button.

These children are ours. When youths bring favorable attention to themselves and this city, we embrace them and point to them with pride. But when they fall dangerously and horribly short, they are disowned, and their stories get buried deep in newspapers where they draw less attention than calls for more bike lanes, more dog parks and better places to enjoy alfresco dining.

Thoughts of crime and violence come and go with the political winds in D.C.’s city hall, except, of course, when there is a public brouhaha over a criminal-code reform measure that won’t even take effect until October 2025, if then. That the 100-year-old code needs revision and updating isn’t up for debate. Everyone from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to city lawmakers, the courts, cops and prosecutors agrees the laws need to be brought into the 21st century. The brouhaha between Bowser and the council centers on changes in the treatment of violent crimes, sentencing and extending the right to a jury trial to people charged with misdemeanors that could land them in jail. Bowser vetoed the bill with fanfare, saying “this bill does not make us safer.”

Bowser drew support from former mayor Anthony Williams, now CEO of the Federal City Council of D.C., who posted this message on LinkedIn: “Reducing penalties for carjacking? Really? Do it right the first time. Sustain the mayor’s veto.”

The council overrode Bowser’s veto 12-1.

Don’t quite know how to break this news, but nothing said or done by Bowser and the D.C. Council with respect to the criminal code will have much impact on the alarming trend of violence among our city’s youths.

One of the most soul-stirring observations about our state of affairs has come from Lindsey Appiah, the city’s new deputy mayor for public safety and justice, who said: “It’s hard to be a child in the District of Columbia.”

New to her post but not to the job of working with children who go down the wrong path (she spent several years with the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services), Appiah knows where to look. Many of the children written and talked about are from fractured homes where an attentive and protective father is seldom seen, and where too many mothers are barely able or mature enough to care for themselves, let alone a child in need love and support. Appiah speaks of children who live in neighborhoods where gunfire is the norm and having a gun seems a must for survival.

Her focus is on keeping kids from becoming victims, keeping them from crossing the line with guns in their hands, steering them away from death on the streets or lives behind a prison’s walls.

Nothing new about those goals. What’s missing, Appiah suggests, is community involvement.

In a statement on the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake, shot and killed on Jan. 7 in Northeast D.C. around 4 a.m. by a neighbor who thought he was breaking into cars, the Rev. George Gilbert Jr., of Holy Trinity United Baptist Church, asked: “What was this ‘baby’ doing out this time of night?” He said, “We all must accept that we live in a bloody city and that if we look at our hands, we all will find Karon’s, and others’, bloodstains.” He implored us to make connection with “the least, lost, and left out,” adding that “our churches are filled with praise and prayers but no longer with willing workers in the community.”

I sense a rising chorus of others who, like Gilbert, want more involvement in these child-based community problems. Appiah can help lead the way. And why not? Those children, including the 15-year-olds, are ours.

