Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired from professional basketball in 1989, having rewritten the record books, I wasn’t sure I would live to see his greatest mark surpassed. His 38,387 total points scored was nearly 7,000 points ahead of second-place Wilt Chamberlain. The number reflected a nearly impossible marriage of dominance and longevity.

And if I had expected the record to fall someday, I would have predicted a twinge of resentment. From the time I became aware of him as Lew Alcindor on the dynastic UCLA teams of the late 1960s, I not only loved Abdul-Jabbar as a player; I admired him as a human being. He embodied traits as an athlete that apply to all walks of life: hard work, teamwork, study, aspiration, dignity. Though he was an immediate superstar when he turned pro in 1969, he was determined to get better — even at the most prosaic elements of the game.

Take free throw shooting. I will bet no one ever said to this six-time most valuable player in the league: Stay late to work on your free throws. But Abdul-Jabbar did. With day-in, day-out practice, he went from being a mediocre shooter at the line in his rookie year — sinking 6.5 of every 10 free throws — to a respectable 7.4 of every 10 during his long reign with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s a little thing, but that seemingly minor difference added more than 630 points to his lifetime total, all because he respected himself enough to keep working when he was already the best.

Advertisement

Off the court, Abdul-Jabbar was (still is) equally magnificent: a philosopher, writer, political conscience and cultural connoisseur. We saw him as a young man and thought “tall.” We watched him for a while and realized “deep.”

Follow David Von Drehle 's opinions Follow

Almost 34 years after the retirement, the day has come. Abdul-Jabbar’s record is about to be broken, yet my heart is light at the prospect. The man taking his place as the greatest point scorer in NBA history is his spiritual descendant, a deep man in a tall body who expects more of himself than others do.

LeBron James has combined size, strength and finesse in measures never before seen in basketball; there is an exaggerated, superhero quality to him, as if he had been engineered in the laboratory of a mad genius deep in an extinct volcano. When James is on a basketball court, the game stops being five-on-five and becomes one force and nine reactants. Everything revolves around him. He scores more than the rest of them. He dishes more assists. He turns the ball over more often because the ball is always in or around his hands.

Advertisement

His most exaggerated quality is his heart. James plays every game with heightened ferocity, as if he knew he was scheduled for a suicide mission the next morning. He leaves nothing un-risked, nothing untried. If there is time, he will always try another pass and make another ligament-straining cut to get open. If the clock is expiring, he will shoulder the risk of failure by putting up the shot. He takes responsibility for every play, every day.

James played this way as a boy, when he entered the NBA out of high school as the most hyped child player in history. He played this way while delivering on that hype, which would have crushed any other teenager. He played this way as one … two … three franchises built champions on his back. And he still plays this way as an old man (in basketball terms) with nothing, it seems, left to prove.

But there is something to prove, something more important than basketball.

Advertisement

Along with three boyhood friends from his very rough beginnings in Akron, Ohio, James has built a billion-dollar enterprise that will — I have no doubt — become much, much bigger. His success began with endorsements and is sprawling into start-ups, content creation, apparel design and more. When four kids from a tough place build such an empire when given the chance, it suggests how much potential still goes undeveloped in America.

James invests the fruits of his successes in the hometown he promised never to forget. His commitment to Akron schoolchildren, through his family foundation, is sending thousands of kids to college, where they will become builders of the future that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar modeled half a century ago.

There is something about basketball. The NBA is one of the strongest engines of African American empowerment yet, spinning off men of great substance who just keep growing: Bill Russell, Earvin Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Abdul-Jabbar — to name a few. LeBron James might be nearing the end of his extraordinary career on the court, but he gives no hint of where the top of his greatness might be. Like the man whose record he is breaking, the points he scored on a hardwood floor add up to so much more.

GiftOutline Gift Article