The Jan. 16 editorial “What MLK Day recalls in D.C.” did justice to the tenor of the 1963 March on Washington. My then-new wife and I had the privilege of participating and were standing on the street in front of the Lincoln Memorial as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke. As the editorial noted, there was concern about how the day would play out. The city was anxiously quiet that morning. Ultimately, however, a sense of joy and good feeling dominated.