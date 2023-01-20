The Jan. 16 editorial “What MLK Day recalls in D.C.” did justice to the tenor of the 1963 March on Washington. My then-new wife and I had the privilege of participating and were standing on the street in front of the Lincoln Memorial as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke. As the editorial noted, there was concern about how the day would play out. The city was anxiously quiet that morning. Ultimately, however, a sense of joy and good feeling dominated.
I recall that historic event and King’s “sermon for the ages” with a full heart, coupled with intense sadness that more than a half a century later, hostility to racial equality still permeates our society. There is perhaps no better example than the efforts of Republican governors and legislators to suppress an accurate teaching of the racial history of the United States. The truth can’t make us free if we don’t know it.
Pat Fleming, Washington