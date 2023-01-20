Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the widely reported avalanches of 2014 and 2015, well more than 500 tourists, porters and Sherpas were safely rescued from high mountain areas in just a few days in what international mountaineering organizations called the greatest mountain rescue operation in history.

Having worked in Nepal’s mountains for decades, I agree that low-budget, unsafe airlines such as Yeti should be shut down. However, Nepal’s overall safety record for mountain flights in extremely dangerous terrain deserves acclamation, not criticism.

Malcolm Odell, Exeter, N.H.

The writer is a member of the Great Himalaya Trail Project.

GiftOutline Gift Article