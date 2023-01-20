A casual reader of the Jan. 19 news article “Church of England refuses to preside over same-sex marriages” might conclude that the Church of Scotland is ecclesiastically allied with the Church of England and the Anglican Church in Wales. It is not. The Church of Scotland, the state church of Scotland, is Presbyterian in heritage and polity. The Anglican Communion is represented in Scotland by the Scottish Episcopal Church, formerly known as the Episcopal Church in Scotland, to which the Episcopal Church in the United States partly owes its lineage, as the first American bishop, Samuel Seabury, was consecrated in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 1784.