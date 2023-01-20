Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Imagine that a group of people gathers at a country home for the weekend. One of the guests is shot and killed. The suspects are carefully questioned, their rooms searched for the murder weapon — except for nine of those present, who are not required to undergo interrogation. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The conclusion of this bad Agatha Christie murder mystery will come as no surprise: authorities pronounce themselves unable to conclusively identify the perpetrator.

From everything that we can deduce from the Supreme Court’s just-released report on the leak of its abortion ruling, that is about what happened during the court’s investigation of itself. That raises the question that Christie would ask: Did the court — did Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. — really want to find the leaker, the person responsible for what the court’s statement termed “a grave assault on the judicial process” and an “extraordinary betrayal of trust”?

It’s possible I’m being unfair here. The report, the product of an eight-month investigation by the court’s marshal, Gail Curley, does not say definitively whether or how the justices themselves were questioned about any potential role in the leak, and the court hasn’t been willing to clarify.

Rather, the report describes how investigators “conducted 126 formal interviews of 97 employees, all of whom denied disclosing the opinion.” It refers to “Court personnel — temporary (law clerks) and permanent employees.” Are the justices themselves among those permanent employees? The report doesn’t say, but that doesn’t seem likely.

For example, the report says, “at the initial interviews, the investigators informed all witnesses that they had a duty to answer questions about their conduct as employees; that disciplinary action including dismissal could be undertaken if they refused to answer or failed to answer fully and truthfully.” Justices have lifetime tenure and aren’t subject to such administrative “dismissal.”

Likewise, the report notes that “investigators determined that in addition to the Justices, 82 employees had access to electronic or hard copies of the draft opinion.” That suggests that the investigators made a distinction between justices and ordinary employees.

At the same time, it’s almost inconceivable that justices would not have been questioned. Like others at the court, they had both motive and opportunity to leak. Indeed, it’s never made much sense to me that a law clerk, without direction from a justice or at least tacit approval, would have taken that extraordinary step. After all, clerks are among the most careful, deliberate practitioners in the art of climbing the ladder of academic and professional achievement. They aren’t big risk-takers.

In addition, former Homeland Security secretary and federal appeals court judge Michael Chertoff reviewed the investigation at the request of Roberts and, in a statement included in the report, said the marshal “undertook a thorough investigation” and that he “cannot identify any additional useful investigative measures.” Would Chertoff, an experienced investigator, really lend his credibility to a probe that failed to question obvious suspects? (He declined to comment.) Then again, what prompted Roberts to call in Chertoff — and so late in the game? Did he worry that the nonconclusion conclusion would be met with the skepticism it is now receiving?

So, I’m puzzled by the report, and I’m not the only one. “It would be very surprising if they did not interview the justices, and it would be very surprising if they interviewed the justices and did not disclose it,” said Glenn Fine, former Justice Department inspector general, who supervised numerous leak probes. “Neither one makes sense.”

Unless you didn’t really want to know the answer. Ask yourself: What if a justice — or a justice’s spouse — were responsible? (My money has always been on a conservative culprit; the leak to Politico came after a Wall Street Journal editorial that expressed anxiety about whether Roberts would be able to pick off another conservative vote and avoid reversing Roe. The two episodes seem connected, and conservatives had a greater motive to leak the draft and freeze votes in place.)

Would the chief justice then proclaim that a preponderance of evidence suggested one of his conservative colleagues was the leaker? What would happen next: Voluntary resignation? Impeachment? It’s unimaginable.

But it’s also unimaginable that the chief justice, a very smart man, keeps acting in ways that are so shortsighted about the best interests of the institution. He cannot have thought that a halfhearted investigation, and its coy avoidance of dealing with how the justices themselves were treated, would satisfy anyone, on the right or left. It didn’t, and it shouldn’t. The leak was a disaster for the court. This report, predictably inconclusive and grossly inadequate, piles one disaster on another.

