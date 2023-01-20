Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight George F. Will’s Jan. 8 op-ed, “Wokeness comes for a statue,” reported on the push to remove a statue of enslaver John Witherspoon at Princeton University.

Worth noting is Witherspoon’s moral opposition to slavery and injustice. It inspired his direct descendant, the Rev. David Witherspoon Dodge (1887-1959), to break with Southern Presbyterians and take action between the 1920s and 1940s to right racial and antilabor injustices in the American South. His colorful story is told in “Southern Rebel in Reverse,” subtitled “The Autobiography of an Idol-Shaker.” Dodge’s allies in Atlanta included Ralph McGill (1898-1969), the Pulitzer Prize-winning, anti-segregationist journalist of the Atlanta Constitution, and the Rev. William Holmes Borders Sr. (1905-1993), a mentor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Dodge also collaborated with pioneering civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune (1875-1955).

There is also a statue in honor of John Witherspoon in D.C. on Connecticut Avenue near the former home of the National Presbyterian Church. Is the D.C. statue also in jeopardy? Is it not preferable to set history right rather than merely honor it blindly or erase it?

Richard J. Adams, Vienna

The writer is a grandson of David Witherspoon Dodge and a retired Foreign Service officer.

I resent the fact that in George F. Will’s Jan. 8 op-ed, the term “woke” is disparaged and used throughout to identify some misguided people who might be excessively and erroneously applying woke principles.

Being woke is to care about and seek to address racism and other forms of oppression and injustice in our society. I am proud to be woke, as are most liberals, and we do not subscribe to “presentism” or focus on statues. According to Will, however, the one purpose of wokeness is self-flattery, and its fires will soon be starved by its enforced orthodoxy. He was clearly upset about the proposed removal of a statue at Princeton University and, apparently by extension, the future of our country’s liberal universities and their “narrow version of history.”

I agree with Will about the statue, but we should not condemn wokeness or other worthy liberal values because of the relatively rare times those values are mishandled. And, regarding the future of education in our country, we should be much more worried about conservative influence on our children’s grade schools, including efforts to limit the history being taught there.

Sharon Allen, Ashburn

Who decides what constitutes ‘devout’?

I continue to note, with bemusement and occasional consternation, the frequent appearance, in The Post and many other publications, of the term “devout Catholic,” which was used in the Jan. 3 front-page article “2 moms, and misinformation, led schools to ban a book” to describe a Texas woman opposed to certain books in her children’s school library.

My Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “devout” as “committed or devoted to religion or to religious duties or exercises,” or “expressing piety or religious fervor,” using, by the way, “devout Catholic” as an example. I can’t recall ever seeing the term “devout” used to describe Protestants, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, etc.

So what does “devout Catholic” mean? Someone who thinks Catholicism is the only true religion? Then what about (“who am I to judge?”) Pope Francis, who very clearly expresses his belief that all of the major religions are different paths to the same God? Is the pope less than “devout”?

Or, say, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Catholic who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. If that makes her “devout,” as she is often described, then what of Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Catholic who voted not to overturn Roe v. Wade? Is she less than “devout”? Or, say, President Biden, and other Catholic politicos who might believe that abortion is morally wrong but oppose government actions to force their beliefs on citizens of other religions or of no religion. Are they also less than “devout”? Or many, many other Catholics who might differ with their religion’s teachings about birth control, homosexuality, same-sex marriage, etc. Are they less than “devout”?

Gerald Kamens, Falls Church

Nuances would improve coverage

The Jan. 11 Metro article “Maryland Democrats have long to-do list” included a highly questionable reference to Republican leaders in the Maryland General Assembly, reporting that they “will continue to push back against [Democratic] efforts to move the state left on crime, taxes and education.” What exactly does this sloppy grouping of policy priorities mean? If Republicans on the right are for pushing back against crime, taxes and education, then those on the legislative left therefore must be in favor of what? More crime, more taxes and more education?

Instead of using misleading thumbnail policy descriptors, take the time to clarify differing views in a way that does not implicate Democratic legislators as in favor of crime and Republicans as against education.

Lisa Kenigsberg, Potomac

An audacious characterization

Though I thought that the Jan. 10 front-page article on Fani Willis was generally well written and informative, I strongly objected to the headline “Ga. ‘pit bull’ prosecutor known for her audacity.” Would a male prosecutor be described the same way? My guess is that if Willis were a man, she would be described as tenacious or persistent, willing to go head-to-head with opponents regardless of their title or wealth. I doubt that the word “audacity” would be used.

Please stop treating women in positions of authority differently from men. It’s bad enough that the far right has tried to vilify every strong female Democratic leader. The Post shouldn’t be helping it.

Susan Weinmann, Rockville

Blurring the lines of conservatism

Please, I beg, stop calling the far-right members of the Republican Party “staunch” conservatives [“Long the closest of friends, Meadows and Jordan are at odds on speaker fight,” news, Jan. 8]. Although I am not a staunch conservative, I know one when I see one. Barry Goldwater was a staunch conservative. Bob Dole; Paul D. Ryan. — I strongly disagreed with their policies, but I never doubted their seriousness or their commitment to the ideas they believed in. This bunch is committed only to picking fights and getting attention. They don’t believe in governing; they believe in chaos and anarchy. In some ways, the opposite of conservatism.

Kerry Korpi, Silver Spring

The Post continues to jettison content

As of Jan. 1, The Post no longer publishes in the print edition the winning numbers in various local and multistate lotteries. Though the winning numbers are available on The Post’s website, I miss being able to check in the print edition to see whether I have become a multimillionaire.

The lottery numbers are gone, but the print edition still devotes a considerable amount of space in Style to daily horoscope “information.” Horoscopes are pseudo science up there with vaccine denial.

The Post is chipping away at features that many longtime readers have looked for in the past. The most glaring example is ending The Washington Post Magazine. Doing the Second Glance puzzle in the magazine was a weekend exercise for me. Is The Post trying to drive away readers of the print edition so it can justify the decision to stop publishing it?

James Beadles, Silver Spring

Plaudits all around

I enjoyed Peter Marks’s Critic’s Notebook on how vacuous many standing ovations are [“Ovations stood for something. Now we clap for everything,” Style, Jan. 9]. The easiest standing ovation to get is at a charity gala. There, the best seats are considered those closest to the exit doors. People sitting there instigate the earliest possible standing ovation to cover their escape.

Thomas M. Sneeringer, Washington

Like Peter Marks, I am dismayed by the prevalent “sad compulsion to applaud” that has become a competitive and political sport. Every politician, every celebrity, every public act, whether deserving or undeserving, is awarded with clapping.

Equally annoying is the overuse of a standing ovation. Concerts at the Kennedy Center or elsewhere certainly deserve polite applause, but do they always merit a “standing ovation”? Surely that should be saved for the superlative performance. A discerning audience might not always feel the urge to leap to its collective feet. The gesture has become so automatic that anyone who doesn’t participate risks being looked at askance! How about saving our standing applause for the phenomenal?

Jennifer Santley, Falls Church

Don’t let this become a habit, editors

Michelle Singletary’s Jan. 8 Business column had this grammatically jarring headline: “Here’s seven bad money habits to break in 2023” instead of “Here are 7 bad money habits to break in 2023.” Post editors must insist (not “insists”) on subject-verb agreement in headlines as well as articles.

Maurice Fliess, Reston

Keep up the informative work

John N. Ruth apparently misunderstood the intent of the Department of Data, according to his Jan. 7 Free for All letter, “Keep it strictly business,” which complained about an article about dog names in the Business section. By its own definition, the Department of Data is “Where fun facts are serious business.”

Surely, I cannot be the only reader whose eyes blur over stock reports, cryptocurrency frauds and business mergers, but who looks with delight at what interesting research has been done for the sake of both edification and amusement. I find the Department of Data to be a reason, perhaps my only reason, to turn to the Business page. The column is an enjoyable and informative addition.

Pen Suritz, Ocean View, Del.

A refreshing sight serves as a reminder

Kudos to the Jan. 7 Style section for featuring a poignant moment in the week-long process of electing a new speaker of the House of Representatives: a nearly half-page photo of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) closely engaging with Hodge, the 4-month-old child of Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) on the House floor [“The drool on the Hill”]. What better way to capture the interplay of those primal instincts of family and community that propel and connect us across generations and the machinations of democracy that we, the people, have concocted to promote our “general welfare” through time.

It is this connection between the well-being of people and the functioning of government that often gets lost or forgotten in the hurly-burly of debate over the locus and exercise of governing power. Maybe we would do well to cut out and keep present the Style section picture to remind us of our founding values. I have.

Glenn Kamber, Reston

The photograph of Reps. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was incredibly sweet. Back in 2009, my wife and I mused, as the train brought Barack Obama and Joe Biden from Pennsylvania to D.C. on Inauguration Day, that we never thought we would live to see a president of color. I never thought I would see this on the floor of the House, either. I don’t know if headlines can earn Pulitzers, but if so, both the photo and headline are deserving.

Pete Doob, Columbia

Defining Midwestern values

In his Jan. 1 op-ed, “In unsettled times, look to Midwestern values,” George F. Will defined the Midwest as the 12 states derived from the Northwest Ordinance of 1787. As a person who lived along Lake Erie in western New York, I quibble with what currently are identified as Midwestern and Midwestern values.

My reasons: Western New York and southwestern Pennsylvania are west of the Alleghenies, east of the Mississippi River and north of the Ohio River, as specified in the Northwest Ordinance of 1787. I suspect that although New York and Pennsylvania were states in 1787, they had values similar to those in the territory from which the states of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota were created. All the industrial Great Lakes states are as much Midwestern as the predominantly agricultural states, such as Iowa and Nebraska. There is no one set of Midwestern values.

The accents of people living near Lake Erie are much closer to those living in Chicago than they are to New York City area residents.

The residents of western New York are industrious and neighborly, as evidenced by the 2022 lake-effect snowstorm.

Most important, soft drinks are referred to as “pop” along western Lake Erie. In the New York City area, soft drinks are soda, not pop. If people respond that they drink pop, they are Midwesterners.

The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 and Alexis de Tocqueville aside, the values of people who live along Lake Erie are Midwestern values.

Vincent Marando, Columbia

Birnholz is brilliant, but additional help would be nice

Unlike Ivan D. Socher, as described in his Jan. 7 Free for All letter, “We’re stumped,” I greatly enjoy Evan Birnholz’s crossword puzzles. He is one of the most brilliant constructors today. However, I, too, had trouble with his Christmas puzzle, and I had to wait for the solution to finish it. The problem was not the difficulty of the clues; it was figuring out how to handle the missing letters that were referenced in the instructions.

There is a simple solution to this problem. There should have been more detailed instructions for these missing letters for hoi polloi of solvers (and that includes Socher and me). It could be a small-print footnote, or perhaps on a separate page, so as not to spoil the fun for the expert solvers. This should be the case for the meta themes in all of his puzzles.

But please, do not stop publishing Birnholz’s puzzles.

Rodney Brooks, Silver Spring

Recognize heroes by naming them

The Jan. 5 front page provided much notoriety to the 21 Republican holdouts who were preventing the election of a new speaker of the House by showing the name and photo of each of them [“GOP stalemate continues in speaker vote”]. Yet when President Biden awarded 14 defenders of democracy on Jan. 6, The Post didn’t even provide the names of all of the recipients [“Two years after Jan. 6 attack, Biden rewards its heroes”]. The coverage should have been exactly reversed.

Jack Coughlan, Gaithersburg

