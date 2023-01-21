I agree with much of the analysis of the Internal Revenue Service’s problems outlined by Lawrence H. Summers and Natasha Sarin in their Jan. 17 Tuesday Opinion commentary, “Republicans don’t want to fix the IRS. Here’s how to do it anyway.” But though COBOL is an older computer language, it was designed to be a very effective language for business applications, and it was designed to be easy to learn and apply. It is still very effective and easy to learn.