Joe Klein, in his Jan. 15 Book World essay, “Performance and Protest,” attempted to equate the perpetrators of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack with the antiwar protesters at the Pentagon in 1967. Even as he did so, Mr. Klein grudgingly acknowledged a fundamental difference. The Jan. 6 rioters were protesting a grievance — an allegedly stolen election — that was wholly fictional. Those of us who marched to the Pentagon, and joined in many similar demonstrations during that era, were opposing something that was all too real: a needless war that eventually killed more than 58,000 Americans and hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese. And we were forced to take to the streets because, at that point, almost all elements of the political system were supporting and enabling the war.