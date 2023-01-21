I remain concerned about continuing reports that a defect causing wheels to move outward on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s 7000-series railcars has been discovered but not identified. Indeed, there are apparent effects, but the so-called defect (cause) remains elusive and/or confidential. Are the laws of cause and effect suspended or paused in this situation with Metro’s 7000-series wheels? How does the design and manufacture of these wheels differ from all others in Metro’s fleet, and the fleets of other firms, which don’t appear to be problematic?