Opinion Metro needs to get its 7000-series cars back on track

January 21, 2023 at 4:54 p.m. EST
A 7000-series Metro cars rolls through a D.C. neighborhood in September. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Jan. 18 Metro article “Tensions spill over for Metro, regulator”:

I remain concerned about continuing reports that a defect causing wheels to move outward on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s 7000-series railcars has been discovered but not identified. Indeed, there are apparent effects, but the so-called defect (cause) remains elusive and/or confidential. Are the laws of cause and effect suspended or paused in this situation with Metro’s 7000-series wheels? How does the design and manufacture of these wheels differ from all others in Metro’s fleet, and the fleets of other firms, which don’t appear to be problematic?

This is not a rhetorical question, the answer to which would seem to be a key to the solution and remedy. It’s about time the 7000s got back on track.

Elery Caskey, Rockville

