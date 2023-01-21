Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

He took the oath of office using his full name — Westley Watende Omari Moore — holding a Bible once owned by Frederick Douglass. He stood solemnly as former NAACP Legal Defense Fund director Sherrilyn Ifill recited a list of five Black men who were lynched in or near the Annapolis city limits by angry White mobs.

‘‘We have made uneven and unimaginable progress,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

For Moore, only the third Black elected governor in American history, the beginning was both symbolic and strategic.

Symbolic because it contextualized the moment for a crowd that included hundreds of African Americans who were themselves descended from the enslaved. And symbolic for a country that is struggling with how to acknowledge and reconcile that history.

Moore is a man to watch. He is a powerful storyteller with an inspiring tale: a Rhodes scholar, military veteran, investment banker, philanthropic leader and best-selling author who was once a rebellious kid who tried to run away from Valley Forge Military Academy. Yet he became a success through a combination of tough love, hard work, mentorship and luck. I’ve known Moore for years, and I was not surprised that a man who has turned his life into a widely read memoir would use his inauguration to script another chapter in his remarkable life story.

He also used his inauguration to weave a potent counternarrative about painful legacies that have created some of the challenges in front of us.

Before his swearing in, Moore first stopped to place a red, white and blue wreath on the Annapolis waterfront, where years ago enslavers arrived at a bustling port in ships carrying Africans that were listed as “cargo.”

During the official ceremony, a poignant moment came when Steuart Pittman, the White county executive of Anne Arundel County, told the crowd that he descended from a prosperous farmer who arrived in the American colonies from Scotland in 1721 and “made his fortune in the tobacco industry on the backs of enslaved men, women and children from Africa.”

There was a loud gasp from the audience when Pittman pointed to a building across from the Maryland State House and said that his slave-owning ancestor’s home was on the very spot where the governor’s residence now stands and where Moore, his wife and two children now live.

For Maryland, this was a new kind of inauguration, one that drew a direct line between the state’s history of oppression and the glaring racial disparities in the state today.

Moore, however, sounded hopeful: “Today is not an indictment of the past. Today is a celebration of our collective future.”

Maryland has always been like the middle child in the trio of states known as the DMV. Ironically nicknamed the “Free State,” Maryland has long been overshadowed by the political dynamism of D.C. and the fevered economy of Northern Virginia. Moore, himself flanked by two sisters, is trying to change that. “The truth is, Maryland is asset-rich and strategy poor,” he said.

He spent his campaign reminding voters about Maryland’s array of powerful institutions, including 11 military bases and at least three world-class colleges and universities. “I’ve put other states on notice,” he has said, “we’re coming for your business and we plan to compete, and we plan to win.”

He likes to say that Maryland needs to “walk tall,” sounding like a coach before a big game.

Moore argues that you can’t have a strong state with a weak city at its center, and he’s right. Maryland’s future is inextricably linked to fixing Baltimore’s poverty, policing and educational problems. This is a challenge that bedevils other states where once-prosperous urban centers have fallen into blight while industrial jobs disappeared and White families rustled away for the suburbs.

Fixing this problem will require the help of stakeholders in Western Maryland, the D.C. suburbs and the Eastern Shore — where businesses and residents sometimes see Baltimore as a burden. It will require a fundamental shift in the way Marylanders think about their fellow citizens and how a state with one of the highest per capita incomes in the country can lift up those who struggle.

From Moore, it will require the fortitude of Sisyphus. His strategic vision and oratory gifts will quickly feel like false promises if he cannot build coalitions, help Baltimore rid itself of the graft that has sunk so many of its leaders, and deliver results quickly.

Already, he is positioning himself as someone who is comfortable fighting at the center of the culture wars. On his first full day in office, Moore took steps to expand access to abortion services and address climate change.

Some will be quick to dismiss Moore as a smooth talker with an eye on a national stage. That would be a mistake. Marylanders deserve some wattage working on their behalf, and they should insist that Moore translate his talents into enduring and measurable gains.

