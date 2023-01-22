The Food and Drug Administration allowing retail pharmacies to provide immediate access to the abortion pill is one step forward in the path to women gaining autonomy over their bodies [“ Justice Dept.: Abortion pill delivery okay in all states ,” front page, Jan. 5]. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade , millions of women have been in fear over their lives and futures, over their independence and control, over their decisions regarding pregnancy and parenthood.

One issue this health policy brings forth is the ability for those in predominantly “pro-life” areas to access the abortion pill at their local retail pharmacy. As we have seen before, pharmacists have exerted their positions of power to align with their personal beliefs and have refused to fill prescriptions for birth control, regardless of the customer having a legally obtained prescription from a medical provider. We can only imagine the same will happen with the abortion pill. Medical professionals are asked to put aside personal beliefs to act in the best interest of their patients, to ensure fair and equal treatment. Though medical boards cannot discriminate against those who hold “pro-life” beliefs, it is unrealistic to assume these beliefs will not influence the care provided to patients and customers.