The Jan. 17 Style article “ They’re getting rid of ‘red tape’ in Washington. Literally. ” missed one ongoing use of that material by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) itself: adorning certified copies of immigration records it sends out.

Recently (but well before your article was published) I described to a friend the bright red ribbon that was threaded through punched holes in the photocopied records from the early 1900s documenting the immigration of two of my relatives. The loose ends of the ribbon were affixed to the top page with a shiny, golden, circular paper seal. One set was from NARA’s Boston branch, the other from Fort Worth. Where I saw an especially vivid method of showing authenticity, he immediately thought of another interpretation: “Red tape!” he exclaimed. I hope this particularly delightful use never goes away.