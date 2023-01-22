Regarding the Jan. 18 Metro article “For Black voters, great expectations of Md.’s first Black governor”:
By having chosen Aruna Miller to be his lieutenant governor and lead his transition team, Mr. Moore got off to a flying start. The Miller-led team’s selection of and Moore’s upcoming appointment of Jacob Day, Salisbury’s exceptionally skilled, savvy and effective mayor, to be Maryland’s next secretary of Housing and Community Development is initial reward for my hope that Mr. Moore will focus on the Lower Eastern Shore’s future socioeconomic health.
Bravo thus far, Mr. Moore, Ms. Miller and Mr. Day. Here on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore, we do indeed have great expectations of you.
Teri Simpson Lojewski, Berlin, Md.