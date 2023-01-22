While not Black, I, too, have great expectations of Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore — for the state as a whole and Baltimore, yes, but also for my home, Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. As a former secretary of the Worcester County Democratic Central Committee, I know that here we look forward to Mr. Moore applying his reputation as “a catalyst needed to help end child poverty and close a racial wealth gap that, according to the Federal Reserve, leaves the typical White family with eight times the wealth of a Black one.” In my neighbor county of Somerset, the child poverty rate is so high that the public school system historically provides free lunch to all students.