Opinion Wes Moore has the Lower Eastern Shore’s future in his hands

January 22, 2023 at 5:25 p.m. EST
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) on Nov. 10 in College Park. (Graeme Sloan for The Washington Post)

Regarding the Jan. 18 Metro article “For Black voters, great expectations of Md.’s first Black governor”:

While not Black, I, too, have great expectations of Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore — for the state as a whole and Baltimore, yes, but also for my home, Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. As a former secretary of the Worcester County Democratic Central Committee, I know that here we look forward to Mr. Moore applying his reputation as “a catalyst needed to help end child poverty and close a racial wealth gap that, according to the Federal Reserve, leaves the typical White family with eight times the wealth of a Black one.” In my neighbor county of Somerset, the child poverty rate is so high that the public school system historically provides free lunch to all students.

By having chosen Aruna Miller to be his lieutenant governor and lead his transition team, Mr. Moore got off to a flying start. The Miller-led team’s selection of and Moore’s upcoming appointment of Jacob Day, Salisbury’s exceptionally skilled, savvy and effective mayor, to be Maryland’s next secretary of Housing and Community Development is initial reward for my hope that Mr. Moore will focus on the Lower Eastern Shore’s future socioeconomic health.

Bravo thus far, Mr. Moore, Ms. Miller and Mr. Day. Here on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore, we do indeed have great expectations of you.

Teri Simpson Lojewski, Berlin, Md.

