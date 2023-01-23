In addition to having read the Jan. 18 front-page article about the chaos at school board meetings, “ Fiery public comments challenge local boards ,” I have also seen many videos of adults misbehaving during the meetings. I always wonder: Do these parents not draw a direct line between their behavior in public and their own children’s behavior in the classroom?

If I go to a public meeting and shout down other speakers, refuse to follow the rules and insult the meeting’s leaders, how am I not giving the go-ahead for similarly disrespectful and disruptive behavior in the classrooms of my community? Many of these parents are decrying the steady erosion of the values they grew up with. And yet here they are, in public, at the top of their lungs, fists out, violating all of those “back in the day” standards.