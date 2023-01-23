The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Crosby's voice led us to reject concession and compromise

January 23, 2023 at 2:52 p.m. EST
David Crosby in Roanoke, Va., in August 2019. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The prolific David Crosby wrote countless songs — ballads of broken hearts, serenades for sailboats, tantalizingly trippy tunes that danced just out of reach — but to me his most moving compositions were those that urged my generation to reject cant, compromise and concession [“Folk music giant embodied Woodstock-era ethos, excess,” obituaries, Jan. 20]. He insisted that our sacred obligation was “to speak out against the madness,” as he wrote in “Long Time Gone.”

Sadly, as we aged, most of us sold out and grew lazy and anxious; our minds contracted as our waistlines expanded. I’m 66 years old now, but I still feel a visceral thrill at the opening guitar chords of “Almost Cut My Hair,” and I can’t help but sing along when Mr. Crosby cries out “I’m not giving in an inch to fear.” Thank you, brother.

Chris Hennemeyer, Washington

