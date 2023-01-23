The prolific David Crosby wrote countless songs — ballads of broken hearts, serenades for sailboats, tantalizingly trippy tunes that danced just out of reach — but to me his most moving compositions were those that urged my generation to reject cant, compromise and concession [“ Folk music giant embodied Woodstock-era ethos, excess ,” obituaries, Jan. 20]. He insisted that our sacred obligation was “to speak out against the madness,” as he wrote in “ Long Time Gone .”

Sadly, as we aged, most of us sold out and grew lazy and anxious; our minds contracted as our waistlines expanded. I’m 66 years old now, but I still feel a visceral thrill at the opening guitar chords of “Almost Cut My Hair,” and I can’t help but sing along when Mr. Crosby cries out “I’m not giving in an inch to fear.” Thank you, brother.