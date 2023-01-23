Absent from the discussion about the criminal code update in D.C. is any thought to the jurors who will now have to decide misdemeanor cases. D.C. residents, according to D.C. Courts, already are summoned to serve, on average, once every two years. Our neighbors in Maryland and Virginia cannot serve more than once every three years, and in practice, usually much less.
If we have to decide on shoplifting and disorderly conduct offenses, should we plan on serving every six months? More?
David Date, Washington