1 Use amendments to highlight GOP divisions

The GOP’s border-security-only bill would mean a functional end to asylum-seeking as we know it, for reasons detailed here last week. The dozens of Republicans balking at the bill cite its onerous restrictions on asylum, and its focus on only “border security,” with some calling for it to include legalization for farm workers and “dreamers” brought here as children.

Follow Greg Sargent 's opinions Follow

Faced with this rebellion, GOP leaders appear prepared to subject the bill to a committee process and to amendments, The Post reports.

If so, Democrats could try to offer amendments that would legalize dreamers, farm workers and migrants currently enjoying temporary protected status. Amendments could replace the onerous restrictions on asylum-seeking with something more balanced.

Advertisement

One model could be the bill negotiated by Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) in the last Congress. It would legalize 2 million dreamers and pump massive resources into speeding up processing of asylum seekers, while expediting removal of nonqualifying migrants — which Republicans who hate our “border crisis” should support.

These amendments could show that most House Republicans are hostile to balanced reforms. But — and this is crucial — it could also show that a small number can support such reforms.