Lost in the debate about the efficacy of sending tanks to Ukraine is their emotional impact [“Why Germany is under particular pressure to send tanks to front lines,” news, Jan. 20]. As a retired Army officer and former M1 tank commander, I can assure you that there are few things more fear-inducing than crossing an open field and seeing the turret of a 60-ton enemy tank slew in your direction as the fully stabilized cannon locks on to your chest. Main battle tanks (distinguished from light tanks with lighter armor and a smaller gun) are unique on the battlefield in the fear and comfort they project — depending on which side of the turret you are on.