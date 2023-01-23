Max Boot’s Jan. 19 Thursday Opinion commentary, “U.S. politics is awful — but our science and technology offer hope for the future,” was fine as far as it went, but it made no mention of critical research needs and achievements in food and agriculture. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the vulnerability of agriculture supply chains at a time when famine, drought, hunger, climate change and nutritional challenges are enormous threats to the world’s food security.
China, Brazil and others have redoubled their efforts in agricultural research in recent years, but we in the United States are seriously lagging. We need to add food and agriculture to the priority list that Mr. Boot pointed out.
Dan Glickman, Washington
The writer, a Democrat, represented Kansas in the U.S. House from 1977 to 1995, and was agriculture secretary from 1995 to 2001.