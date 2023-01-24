I worry deeply that the Jan. 20 article about the environmental impacts of single-use coffee pods sent the wrong message to readers [“ Single-use coffee pods have surprising environmental benefits over other brewing methods. ”]. The studies cited in the article assume single-use pods end up in a landfill. Unfortunately, that is wishful thinking at best.

The reality is that single-use plastic packaging has become a scourge for our planet. Scientists estimate that more than a garbage truck’s worth of plastics enter the ocean every single minute, and every year, volunteers with Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup collect millions of single-use plastics from beaches and waterways around the world in just a single day’s effort. In fact, food-related plastic packaging is especially prolific, making up more than 60 percent of the most commonly collected items during the cleanup.