I worry deeply that the Jan. 20 article about the environmental impacts of single-use coffee pods sent the wrong message to readers [“Single-use coffee pods have surprising environmental benefits over other brewing methods.”]. The studies cited in the article assume single-use pods end up in a landfill. Unfortunately, that is wishful thinking at best.
The reality is that single-use plastic packaging has become a scourge for our planet. Scientists estimate that more than a garbage truck’s worth of plastics enter the ocean every single minute, and every year, volunteers with Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup collect millions of single-use plastics from beaches and waterways around the world in just a single day’s effort. In fact, food-related plastic packaging is especially prolific, making up more than 60 percent of the most commonly collected items during the cleanup.
Plastic pollution poses serious threats. In the ocean, plastics smother coral, choke animals, leach toxic chemicals and even release additional greenhouse gases. None of this is accounted for in the life cycle assessment cited in the article.
A good rule of thumb is not only to waste less coffee. It’s to use and waste less, period. That includes packaging.
Britta Baechler, Portland, Ore.
The writer is associate director of ocean plastics research at the Ocean Conservancy.