White plastic road-curb sticks are being installed all over D.C. Why? Roads are for cars — why are there vertical sticks being screwed into the ground, obstructing our vehicles and roads?
It is encroachment, just as the many pandemic-era on-street cafes are just private property encroaching on public spaces. Unless there is a given justification for placing white plastic sticks along our roads and streets, take them away — now — and fix the pavement that the city ruined by drilling hundreds of holes, which will lead to cracked pavement over time from weather and temperature changes.
Alexander Schmemann, Washington