White plastic road-curb sticks are being installed all over D.C. Why? Roads are for cars — why are there vertical sticks being screwed into the ground, obstructing our vehicles and roads?

I have not found a traffic safety report that supports these things. They are ugly, serve no purpose and are bad for the environment (a lot of plastic). Beautiful squares are being ruined by dozens and dozens of these sticks. A case in point is the McLean Gardens plaza that has a fountain. Now the small plaza looks like a black-and-white bar code. They might make sense for some specific bicycle lane applications, otherwise they are litter.