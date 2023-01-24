The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion D.C. is turning its beautiful streets into bar-code lookalikes

January 24, 2023 at 2:06 p.m. EST
Outdoor diners sit for a meal on Feb. 12, 2021, in the Anacostia section of D.C. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

White plastic road-curb sticks are being installed all over D.C. Why? Roads are for cars — why are there vertical sticks being screwed into the ground, obstructing our vehicles and roads?

I have not found a traffic safety report that supports these things. They are ugly, serve no purpose and are bad for the environment (a lot of plastic). Beautiful squares are being ruined by dozens and dozens of these sticks. A case in point is the McLean Gardens plaza that has a fountain. Now the small plaza looks like a black-and-white bar code. They might make sense for some specific bicycle lane applications, otherwise they are litter.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

It is encroachment, just as the many pandemic-era on-street cafes are just private property encroaching on public spaces. Unless there is a given justification for placing white plastic sticks along our roads and streets, take them away — now — and fix the pavement that the city ruined by drilling hundreds of holes, which will lead to cracked pavement over time from weather and temperature changes.

Alexander Schmemann, Washington

Loading...