The Jan. 20 front-page article “ Actions begin to ward off default ” recounted efforts underway by the Biden administration to counter the impact of Congress’s inaction on raising the debt ceiling and concluded with the observation that unilateral action by the president to negate that failure “would surely face a legal challenge if the White House opted for it.” That’s a pretty safe prediction, but would such a challenge be successful? Most unlikely.

Who has the requisite legal standing to file such a lawsuit — i.e., who could plausibly claim concrete injury from that presidential action that is redressable by a federal court? No individual surely, but what about the House of Representatives? About all the House could say is that its constitutional authority and responsibility have been usurped. But that is the sort of inherently political question about power that the courts do not entertain, deeming them non-justiciable.

If the lawsuit survived this initial hurdle, the president could respond that he was fulfilling his sworn duty to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” to include not allowing congressional inaction to question “the validity of the public debt,” as commanded in the 14th Amendment. Nor is it likely that any federal judge would take seriously the claim underlying House inaction that in order to validate and pay past debts approved by Congress, it is necessary for the House to secure concessions from the president on future debt, the amount of which is the exclusive province of Congress.