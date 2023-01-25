Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The legislation would spur meaningful investment in the antibiotic pipeline. Rural and safety-net hospitals would receive the necessary funds to help combat antimicrobial resistance. The Pasteur Act would advance the appropriate use of antibiotics in clinical settings, thereby safeguarding the effectiveness of antibiotics and preserving the government’s investment. Pairing this effort with a strong federal investment in the infectious-diseases workforce would go a long way toward caring for patients with drug-resistant infections.

Advertisement

U.S. public health officials this month identified multiple cases of a gonorrhea strain resistant to antibiotics. Antimicrobial resistance is playing out in real time.

The global health threat imposed by antimicrobial resistance is immune to political gamesmanship. Doctors are running out of antibiotics that work. Patients need effective treatment. Our country’s leaders must act.

Carlos del Rio, Atlanta

The writer is president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

As the Jan. 19 editorial said, antibiotics have been “a mainstay of medicine since the 1940s.” Though the best approach to encourage drug companies to develop new antibiotics remains up for debate, there’s one indisputable way to combat antibiotic resistance: Use existing drugs more carefully.

Nearly two-thirds of the medically important antibiotics sold in the United States go to meat producers, who often feed these miracle drugs to healthy animals to compensate for industrial farming conditions. This overuse breeds dangerous antibiotic-resistant “superbugs” and gives them the opportunity to flourish and spread.

Advertisement

The Food and Drug Administration took some modest actions to reduce antibiotic use several years ago, which resulted in a drop in antibiotic sales to the meat industry between 2015 and 2017. However, according to a recent FDA report, sales of medically important antibiotics to meat producers have increased by 8 percent since then.

To meaningfully address the overuse of these lifesaving drugs in meat production, the FDA should do two things. First, collect antibiotic-use data so we can get a better, more detailed picture of how meat producers use or overuse the drugs. Second, set a target for reducing overall use of antibiotics on farms.

Taking these steps would help ensure that our antibiotic arsenal remains effective while we develop the antibiotics of the future.

Louis Sokolow, Brookline, Mass.

The writer is a public health campaigns associate for U.S. PIRG.

GiftOutline Gift Article