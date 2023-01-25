Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden and his lawyers have taken their lumps about the piecemeal discovery of classified documents at Biden’s residence and former private office. All but the most dishonest MAGA politicians and their media enablers can tell this bears about as much resemblance to the Mar-a-Lago scandal as does the common cold to a massive heart attack. A better comparison is with the Supreme Court’s failed investigation into the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization draft opinion on abortion.

No evidence so far suggests that Biden knew he possessed classified material. When one of these documents came to light, he instructed his lawyers to cooperate fully. (The same appears to be true of former vice president Mike Pence, whose lawyers discovered “a small number” of classified documents and turned them over to authorities.) All the papers have been turned over to the Justice Department; Biden did not attempt to conceal them or stonewall investigators. After weeks of negotiations, Biden invited the FBI to conduct a top-to-bottom search of his residence.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. took a different approach to the court’s document problems. After the Dobbs opinion was leaked, none other than Justice Clarence Thomas declared, “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally.” With an ethical breach this serious, you would think Roberts would have wanted no stone left unturned and no doubt as to the justices’ own innocence.

Advertisement

To make matters worse, the New York Times subsequently reported allegations that Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. had leaked a previous case, Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., to right-wing groups.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

Roberts did not ask the Justice Department for help. He did not summon the Capitol Hill or D.C. police. Instead, he gave the case to the chief marshal, a full-time court appointee and, to alleviate any suspicion about institutional bias, brought in Michael Chertoff, a Republican, to evaluate the marshal’s work. Chertoff is hardly a neutral observer, however. He served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit with Alito and as homeland security secretary in the George W. Bush administration. Ultimately, Chertoff issued a limited statement that he could identify no additional investigative steps for the marshal to take. He made no comment on whether the marshal was the best choice for the investigation.

The marshal’s report, which Roberts approved, was initially vague as to whether the justices themselves had been interviewed and whether their computers and other electronic equipment had been reviewed. After a backlash, the marshal clarified: “The Justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine. I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the Justices or their spouses.” This sounds as if she did not conduct formal investigative interviews. Moreover, she said the justices were not asked to sign statements under penalty of perjury. In short, the justices did not undergo the kind of adversarial questioning in which lying would carry potential criminal consequences.

Advertisement

This investigation raises a troubling question: Did Roberts really want to find the culprit? Adding Chertoff as a fig leaf after the fact hardly enhances the probe’s legitimacy. The court’s credibility, already fraying, is left in tatters.

The difference between Biden and Roberts is instructive. Biden has understood that no suspect can investigate himself, that even the president needs to undergo rigorous oversight. Biden recognizes he owes Americans a high degree of transparency. This is how leaders in a democracy behave.

But in recent years the Supreme Court has grown arrogant, defiant and contemptuous of democracy’s demands. Justices have appeared in partisan settings and delivered partisan rants. Thomas has neglected to recuse himself from cases on which his wife has lobbied. And the court has refused to adopt a mandatory code of ethics.

Advertisement

Justices act this way because they can. With lifetime tenure and the near-impossibility of removal through impeachment (it requires a two-thirds Senate vote), they no longer care to maintain the pretense of neutrality. They have stretched “judicial independence” to mean judicial license and unaccountability.

Unless and until the court shows it understands why it is losing credibility, provides some minimal transparency (including on recusals) and applies a strict ethics code, the crisis of confidence in the court will only deepen.

GiftOutline Gift Article