Opinion A child should never have had access to a gun

January 25, 2023 at 1:25 p.m. EST
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Jan. 9. (John C. Clark/AP)

Regarding the Jan. 20 Metro article “Family’s attorney says gun had lock”:

Let’s focus on the problem: The family of the 6-year-old who shot his teacher “issued a statement asserting that the gun … ‘was secured.’” An attorney for the family said the gun was kept on a shelf of the mother’s closet. Responsible gun owners know guns should be stored unloaded in a locked container with ammunition stored separately, also locked. Even with the child’s “acute disability,” the teacher would not have been shot had the child been unable to access his mother’s gun.

Obviously, the trigger lock the owner claims that the gun had didn’t prevent the child from firing the gun. Again, if the child had not gained access to the gun, the shooting would not have happened. The consequences of the shooting include not only the physical injuries suffered by the teacher, but also the trauma she and the children in the class experienced.

Parents who send their little ones off to school will question themselves every day. The consequences of an unsecured gun will be felt over and over again by teachers, students and parents in that school. This child accessed a gun and shot his teacher. The gun owner must be held accountable for negligence to the fullest extent possible.

Judy Fisher, Fairfax

