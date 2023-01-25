Let’s focus on the problem: The family of the 6-year-old who shot his teacher “issued a statement asserting that the gun … ‘was secured.’” An attorney for the family said the gun was kept on a shelf of the mother’s closet. Responsible gun owners know guns should be stored unloaded in a locked container with ammunition stored separately, also locked. Even with the child’s “acute disability,” the teacher would not have been shot had the child been unable to access his mother’s gun.