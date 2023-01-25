Regarding the Jan. 20 Metro article “Family’s attorney says gun had lock”:
Obviously, the trigger lock the owner claims that the gun had didn’t prevent the child from firing the gun. Again, if the child had not gained access to the gun, the shooting would not have happened. The consequences of the shooting include not only the physical injuries suffered by the teacher, but also the trauma she and the children in the class experienced.
Parents who send their little ones off to school will question themselves every day. The consequences of an unsecured gun will be felt over and over again by teachers, students and parents in that school. This child accessed a gun and shot his teacher. The gun owner must be held accountable for negligence to the fullest extent possible.
Judy Fisher, Fairfax