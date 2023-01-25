Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, 67, is one of the rare center-right presidents in Latin America today. After taking office, Lasso — a former banker — earned popularity by vaccinating half the population against the coronavirus in 100 days. Since then, however, a major crime wave has swept the country and Congress has turned against his free-market reforms, denting his popularity. Lasso spoke to The Post’s Lally Weymouth last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Excerpts:

Q: How was your meeting with President Biden in Washington last year?

A: The meeting went very well. We spoke about two topics: security and the economy.

Q: Do you feel that you got what you wanted out of the trip?

A. Yes, the U.S. is open to helping Ecuador in our fight against drug trafficking and organized crime.

Q: How do you feel things are going in your country? Your success in vaccinating much of your population against covid earned you considerable popularity.

A: When it comes to the economy, we see growth. In 2022, we reached a 3.2 percent GDP growth, and Ecuador’s inflation rate is the third-lowest in the Americas. My government has created 500,000 new jobs, and 750,000 Ecuadorians are no longer living in poverty.

We will now be investing in social projects. Our first project is to fight against chronic child malnutrition. In 2022, the central government invested 45 percent of its budget in health, education, housing, employment and money transfers for the poorest families in the country.

Q: But right now you’re experiencing serious problems with crime in Ecuador.

A: When I took office, I decided that I was going to fight drug trafficking. During the first 18 months in office, my government seized more than 370 tons of drugs. This has affected the financing of organized crime and has led to a lot of violence in the streets and in the prisons. The police and armed forces have managed to control the problems in the prisons, and now they are trying to reestablish order on the streets.

Q: Your popularity figures have been falling.

A: At the beginning when I took office, my government implemented a very efficient vaccine plan, and my approval ratings went to 74 percent. Ever since, I have had many problems due to the violence. We are working to find a solution.

Q: You are one of the few center-right leaders in Latin America today. You are a good U.S. ally. Would you like to have a free-trade agreement with the U.S.? You recently completed a free-trade agreement with China. Did you do that because China was your only option or because the U.S. is absent from the region?

A. We discussed this with President Biden. We would like to reach a free-trade agreement with the U.S. According to President Biden, right now in the U.S., the political climate is not favorable to a free-trade agreement with Ecuador.

Q: Not only Ecuador. All countries.

A: I speak of Ecuador because it’s my country. From the very beginning of our government, we wanted to reach several free-trade agreements in order to open Ecuador to the rest of the world. The free-trade agreement with China is very important to Ecuador.

We have also reached a free-trade agreement with Costa Rica, and we are negotiating a free-trade agreement with South Korea. We are about to start negotiating a free-trade agreement with Canada. We are trying to initiate negotiations for a free-trade agreement with Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Q: Aren’t you trying to get one with Mexico as well?

A: For now, we have halted negotiations with Mexico because we have reached an impasse due to shrimp and banana exports from Ecuador. Until we reach an agreement with Mexico, we won’t be able to enter the Pacific Alliance (a trade bloc formed of Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru).

Q: You have taken a very strong stance against Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and for freedom in Venezuela. How are you going to deal with your new neighbor President Gustavo Petro of Colombia, who seems supportive of Maduro?

A: The relationship with Colombia has always been friendly.

Q: But President Petro is a former guerrilla, having been a member of the M-19 terror group.

A: The relationship between Ecuador and Colombia is a relationship between the peoples of Ecuador and Colombia. This does not depend on the ideology of one government.

Q: What do you think of the U.S. border issue? As you know, it’s a big issue in the United States.

A: I would like to highlight that Ecuador recently implemented a policy to open up this country to Venezuelan immigrants. We have received about 500,000 Venezuelan citizens, and around 150,000 of these have been able to establish residency.

Q: Did they go through a process when they crossed your border?

A: After they entered Ecuador, they initiated a legalization process. They have access to health care and to education and can work and have the same life as any Ecuadorian citizen. I don’t want to criticize the policies implemented by a friend of ours such as the United States, but we are a small country, and we have shown great solidarity with the Venezuelan people.

Our governments have to work to improve the situations in our own countries. We need to create opportunities in our countries the way the United States offers opportunities to their own people.

Q: Haven’t you tried to implement certain pro-free-market reforms? You were elected as a businessman, an open-market advocate, but the left-wing opposition in Congress has been blocking some of your initiatives. Outside businessmen were hoping to invest in sectors of the economy that were heavily regulated under your predecessor.

A: You’re right. I do want to attract investment so that foreigners can invest in our energy sector, our mining sector, our oil sector and our infrastructure. The opposition, which was in government for 14 years previously, was very much opposed to the idea of open markets. We want to free these sectors from the excessive regulation that they have suffered.

My vision as a businessman has not stopped me from thinking of the needs of my people. In 2023, we will invest 50 percent of our budget on the people’s needs, on social spending. On an international level, my politics are pragmatic. We are working to promote a new bloc of countries in Central America: Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic and Ecuador. Our goal is to form an alliance to promote democracy.

