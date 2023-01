Actor Alec Baldwin and an associate are now facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins [“ Baldwin, set armorer to be charged in film shooting ,” front page, Jan. 20].

This shooting should have never happened. Firearms that can fire only blanks are every bit as common as firearms that shoot real bullets. Track coaches rely on blank-firing pistols all the time during sporting events. Movie stars, directors and producers should have enough sense to realize this.