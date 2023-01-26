Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rotterdam was the murder capital of the Netherlands for 2022. The port city, with a population of 655,000, accounted for 12 percent of all homicides in that nation of 17.5 million — that is, 16 out of 133. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Admittedly cherry-picked and unadjusted for differences in culture, demographics or — crucially — gun-possession laws, which are far tougher in all European countries than in the United States, this data point nevertheless offers a cold, hard reality check about homicide in this country, where last year D.C., with about the same population as Rotterdam, recorded 203 murders. And that was relatively good news, since the previous year’s total was 226.

Americans are understandably focused on mass shootings, such as the two that claimed a total of 18 lives in California this week, but shameful and alarming as those events are, the bigger scandal might be how much murder takes place in this country on — for lack of a better phrase — a routine basis.

Even before the U.S. homicide rate spiked in the pandemic year of 2020, to 6.5 per 100,000 people, it had hovered for a decade between about 4.5 and 5.0 per 100,000, which was a big improvement from the crime wave of the 1990s but still unconscionably high relative to our peer nations in Europe and Asia. Like the Netherlands, most of them have homicide rates of 1.0 per 100,000 or less.

And the risk is that the 2020 spike could mutate into a new normal. That’s one implication of a report released Thursday by the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ), a nonpartisan think tank. The study found that the aggregate number of homicides for 27 major cities ticked down only 4 percent in 2022, after increases of 37 percent and 2 percent in 2020 and 2021; the upshot is that it remains more than one third higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic level.

“I don’t know if the 2022 numbers are a plateau or the start of a slow reversion to the mean, but either way, it’s a real concern," says Thomas Abt, a former Justice Department official during the Obama administration and a University of Maryland criminologist who works with CCJ.

The CCJ survey is not a comprehensive national review. The 27 cities from which it obtained data included New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, but not Minneapolis, Dallas, Boston or San Francisco. A full picture must await the FBI’s annual crime report, usually released in the fall. CCJ’s previous estimates using the same methodology have generally anticipated national trends, however.

Behind the statistical abstractions are flesh-and-blood victims, 22,900 in 2021, according to the FBI, or dozens per day, each one part of a family and community through which the trauma of their violent deaths reverberated. The Post vividly told many of their stories in a superb report on Nov. 27. A disproportionate share of those killed are Black.

The obvious rejoinder is that dramatic reductions in homicide and violent crime depend on addressing structural issues: poverty, the quality and quantity of policing and, of course, easy access to guns. Raising the alarm carries the risk of provoking an overly punitive response, with negative repercussions for the very marginalized communities that most need help. And some of today’s mayhem will ebb on its own, if the cyclical history of crime is any guide. All valid considerations.

As Abt has argued, however, none is a reason to delay effective short-term interventions — much as an emergency surgeon must stop a wounded patient’s bleeding before addressing his or her other problems. In a book and a recent Wall Street Journal column, Abt has advocated such strategies as “focused deterrence,” which, as the name suggests, centers on people whom law enforcement and community leaders have identified as at highest risk for violence. It balances offers of supportive social interventions with appropriate punishments while maintaining outreach to the community so that it perceives anti-violence measures as fair and legitimate.

The strategy helped Oakland, Calif., cut its homicide rate by almost half between 2012 and 2018, but the pandemic disrupted it and, as Abt noted in the Journal, community support evaporated after protests against the police. Murder surged in Oakland as it did elsewhere. Abt told me he still believes a set of strategies including “focused deterrence” could produce 10 percent annual homicide reductions in cities that adopt them, though he concedes that political polarization makes it “harder than ever” to generate the necessary consensus.

A 10 percent annual drop in homicide would be more than double the 4 percent decrease that the new CCJ study documented for 2022. On the conservative assumption that the FBI’s national homicide estimate for 2022 will be unchanged from the 2021 figure — 22,900 — it would take three straight 10 percent decreases between now and 2025 just to approximate the 2019 number, 16,425.

In other words, the murder rate in the United States has regressed so badly that it could require enormous effort and considerable luck — quite possibly over several years — to restore a status quo ante that was already unacceptable.

