We agree with the Jan. 19 editorial “Congress should not wait for the end of the antibiotic era” and its call to develop new antibiotics through incentives that support public- and private-sector efforts. The Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), which I lead, was created in 2016 to accelerate the development and access of treatments for the most difficult-to-treat infections. Working with more than 70 partners worldwide, including in the United States, we have four active drug development projects that address the most urgent public health threats. These include serious bacterial infections in children and adults that can lead to sepsis and death — as well as sexually transmitted infections.
Not-for-profit research and development organizations such as GARDP, with support from public funders and philanthropic organizations, are essential to catalyze public and private efforts to develop new antibiotics and make them available to people in need — particularly in low- and middle-income countries.
We hope Congress can support our efforts, as well as those in the private sector, to ensure the timely development and appropriate use of new antibiotics and make sure that no person is left behind.
Manica Balasegaram, Geneva
The writer is the executive director of GARDP, a nonprofit that develops treatments to fight drug-resistant infections.