We agree with the Jan. 19 editorial “Congress should not wait for the end of the antibiotic era” and its call to develop new antibiotics through incentives that support public- and private-sector efforts. The Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), which I lead, was created in 2016 to accelerate the development and access of treatments for the most difficult-to-treat infections. Working with more than 70 partners worldwide, including in the United States, we have four active drug development projects that address the most urgent public health threats. These include serious bacterial infections in children and adults that can lead to sepsis and death — as well as sexually transmitted infections.