Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Imagine a proposal to limit the Food and Drug Administration to reviewing only those drugs, devices and vaccines that address infectious-disease emergencies. The idea would make no sense, and experts such as former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb would point out that the agency’s overall expertise depends on a strong foundation of work across thousands of drugs, devices and vaccines.

So it is with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC develops and exercises core capabilities in public health, including epidemiology, laboratory science, communications and public engagement — on its own campus and around the country — by tackling the full range of health challenges facing the nation.

The community connections created for campaigns against heart disease or maternal mortality can be the basis for successful vaccination efforts. The best data systems for tracking asthma cases can be adapted to monitor any emergency diagnosis. The laboratory network that tests for rare diseases can pivot quickly to novel threats.

Advertisement

Public health efforts that blunt and fight chronic diseases make populations more resilient by reducing the vulnerabilities that have been so evident during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Gottlieb’s suggestion in his Jan. 19 op-ed, “How to fix the CDC: First, make it smaller,” to strip away core public health work from the CDC would undermine the foundation on which effective emergency preparedness rests. Congress should instead work with agency leadership to fix structural weaknesses in the CDC, expand coordination across the federal government and the private sector, provide adequate and consistent funding, and have high expectations for results.

Joshua Sharfstein, Jeffrey Levi, Nicole Lurie and Anne Morris Reid, Washington

The authors staffed the Commonwealth Fund Commission on a National Public Health System.

GiftOutline Gift Article