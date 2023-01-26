The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Secondhand smoke is a huge problem in U.S. homes

January 26, 2023 at 5:13 p.m. EST
(iStock)

Regarding the Jan. 20 Metro article “Neighbor sues over legal pot smell”:

I am a physicist and a secondhand smoke consultant with 66 peer-reviewed papers in the scientific literature. I have had 85 clients, including the woman featured in the article, with secondhand smoke infiltration problems, and many have turned to litigation to achieve relief. Secondhand smoke infiltration in multiunit and attached housing is a widespread problem in North America. The permeability of attached structures, plus inter-unit pressure differences, allow secondhand smoke to migrate from one apartment unit to another through poorly sealed air ducts, cracks in walls, floors, plumbing and electrical chases as well as operation of exhaust fans. Sealing, air cleaning and increased ventilation might reduce, but cannot eliminate, secondhand smoke infiltration.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people living with smoke-free rules at their residences — making up about 45 percent or 28 million multiunit housing inhabitants — report secondhand smoke infiltration in their units each year. In addition to its offensive odor, marijuana smoke contains fine particulate matter that can be breathed deeply into the lungs, as well as many of the same cancer-causing substances and toxic chemicals as secondhand tobacco smoke.

Smoke inhalation is air pollution that causes health issues, including eye, nose and throat irritation; headaches; nausea; breathing difficulties; asthmatic attacks and is an odoriferous nuisance to many nonsmokers. Smoking tobacco or marijuana should be limited to outdoors at least 25 feet from a building.

James Repace, Davidsonville

