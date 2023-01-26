I am a physicist and a secondhand smoke consultant with 66 peer-reviewed papers in the scientific literature. I have had 85 clients, including the woman featured in the article, with secondhand smoke infiltration problems, and many have turned to litigation to achieve relief. Secondhand smoke infiltration in multiunit and attached housing is a widespread problem in North America. The permeability of attached structures, plus inter-unit pressure differences, allow secondhand smoke to migrate from one apartment unit to another through poorly sealed air ducts, cracks in walls, floors, plumbing and electrical chases as well as operation of exhaust fans. Sealing, air cleaning and increased ventilation might reduce, but cannot eliminate, secondhand smoke infiltration.