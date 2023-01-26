Regarding the Jan. 20 Metro article “Neighbor sues over legal pot smell”:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people living with smoke-free rules at their residences — making up about 45 percent or 28 million multiunit housing inhabitants — report secondhand smoke infiltration in their units each year. In addition to its offensive odor, marijuana smoke contains fine particulate matter that can be breathed deeply into the lungs, as well as many of the same cancer-causing substances and toxic chemicals as secondhand tobacco smoke.
Smoke inhalation is air pollution that causes health issues, including eye, nose and throat irritation; headaches; nausea; breathing difficulties; asthmatic attacks and is an odoriferous nuisance to many nonsmokers. Smoking tobacco or marijuana should be limited to outdoors at least 25 feet from a building.
James Repace, Davidsonville