As a practicing attorney married to a practicing attorney, I read with interest Kathleen Parker’s Jan. 22 column, “ Want to be happy? Then don’t be a lawyer .” Though my spouse and I both consider ourselves to be very happy people, I appreciated the reminder to pause and enjoy nature as I recalled one of our greatest jurists who also loved the outdoors.

Ms. Parker’s column appeared just days after the anniversary of the death of Justice William O. Douglas, the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court. While he might be best known for his role in developing privacy rights, Douglas is also remembered for his great fondness of nature.

Writing in dissent in the 1972 case Sierra Club v. Morton , Douglas even went as far as arguing for standing for organizations to sue on behalf of nature when it was “about to be despoiled, defaced, or invaded by roads and bulldozers.”

Douglas was not only an advocate for nature but also an advocate for being in nature. In his 1960 book, “My Wilderness: The Pacific West,” he left all of us, lawyers and non-lawyers alike, with this insight on the indelible link between nature and happiness: “To be whole and harmonious, man must also know the music of beaches and woods. He must find the thing of which he is only an infinitesimal part and nurture and love it, if he is to live.”