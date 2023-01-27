In his Jan. 18 Opinion essay, “The time for incrementalism in Ukraine is over. Send in the tanks.,” Michael O’Hanlon described President Biden’s policy in Ukraine as “fundamentally reactive, thus hindering the development of a strategy to end the war.”
Ukraine has paid a great price for defending itself. Many thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been killed or injured, and millions of Ukrainians have been displaced. Russian airstrikes targeting electrical, heating and water systems have made life unbearable. The economy in Ukraine has been devastated.
Unfortunately, Mr. Biden also has not provided enough of the necessary weapons to help Ukraine defend itself and succeed on the battlefield. Though he recently decided to provide Ukraine with Bradley fighting vehicles,a and Stryker armored vehicles and Abrams tanks, he has not provided long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems or F-16 fighter jets to help Ukraine take back approximately 17 percent of Ukraine that Russia holds.
I agree with Mr. O’Hanlon that “the time for incrementalism in Ukraine is over” and that sending tanks would be helpful. However, Mr. Biden and Mr. Zelensky must establish common goals and strategy if Ukraine is to be able to defend itself and succeed in the battlefield.
Paul Bellet, Cincinnati
In addition to rhyming, sometimes history does repeat itself. In late June 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill were conferring at the White House when they were handed a telegram with the news that British forces at Tobruk had surrendered and 25,000 men were taken prisoner. Churchill was devastated and remarked, “Defeat is one thing; disgrace is another.” Roosevelt immediately responded with six words of empathy: “What can we do to help?” It was then that Churchill asked for “as many Sherman tanks as you can spare” for the Middle East.
Roosevelt conferred with Gen. George C. Marshall, who reminded the president that the Shermans were just coming off the production line and were in the initial phase of being provided to the U. S. Army. However, out of sympathy with Churchill’s dilemma, he concurred in the request. It was a critical decision, for, as they were all to later learn, the 300 Shermans arrived in time to play a big part in the later British victory at El Alamein.
President Biden has adorned the Oval Office with a large and prominent portrait of Roosevelt. Perhaps FDR’s long-ago response to Churchill’s dire request helped him with the answer to Ukraine’s request.
Nicholas J. Glakas, Bethesda
