Regarding the Jan. 26 front-page article “Gun warnings ignored, teacher’s attorney says”:
As more of this story comes to light, there will be a search for those to blame: the principal, the school district, the parents, the student, the gun and even the teacher who was shot. The search for villains is a distraction. We need a very serious, honest examination of the federal and state laws — and the funding — that put a teacher and 25 to 30 students in a situation known to be dangerous.
I implore our elected officials to treat this incident not as an anomaly, but as a screeching alarm about the dangerous situations educators face daily.
F. Giselle Caruso, Alexandria
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and the Virginia legislature have a new priority: Stop worrying about whether teachers are woke or teaching critical race theory and focus on making schools safe. Now.
Steven Grogan, Sun City, Ariz.