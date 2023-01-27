A first-grade teacher repeatedly asked school leadership in the building for help with a dangerous student, and the teacher was rebuffed, according to the teacher’s attorney. The 6-year-old student brought a gun to school and shot his teacher. No public-school educator I know is surprised at the scenario and the outcome. Every day, teachers who have “challenging” students in their classrooms are told to “figure it out” with little to no support.

As more of this story comes to light, there will be a search for those to blame: the principal, the school district, the parents, the student, the gun and even the teacher who was shot. The search for villains is a distraction. We need a very serious, honest examination of the federal and state laws — and the funding — that put a teacher and 25 to 30 students in a situation known to be dangerous.