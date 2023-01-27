The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Classroom teachers need administrators’ and parents’ support

January 27, 2023 at 2:29 p.m. EST
Signs outside the school where a teacher was shot by a student in Newport News, Va. (Denise Lavoie/AP)

Regarding the Jan. 26 front-page article “Gun warnings ignored, teacher’s attorney says”:

A first-grade teacher repeatedly asked school leadership in the building for help with a dangerous student, and the teacher was rebuffed, according to the teacher’s attorney. The 6-year-old student brought a gun to school and shot his teacher. No public-school educator I know is surprised at the scenario and the outcome. Every day, teachers who have “challenging” students in their classrooms are told to “figure it out” with little to no support.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

As more of this story comes to light, there will be a search for those to blame: the principal, the school district, the parents, the student, the gun and even the teacher who was shot. The search for villains is a distraction. We need a very serious, honest examination of the federal and state laws — and the funding — that put a teacher and 25 to 30 students in a situation known to be dangerous.

I implore our elected officials to treat this incident not as an anomaly, but as a screeching alarm about the dangerous situations educators face daily.

F. Giselle Caruso, Alexandria

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and the Virginia legislature have a new priority: Stop worrying about whether teachers are woke or teaching critical race theory and focus on making schools safe. Now.

Steven Grogan, Sun City, Ariz.

Loading...