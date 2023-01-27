It was encouraging to read about the joy and enthusiasm for the inauguration for the long-overdue election of a Black governor. Those of us in the sustainable-farm community are hopeful that the announced appointment of the state’s agriculture secretary, Kevin Atticks, will prove to be a refreshing departure from the usual corporate agriculture selections.

Past appointments have turned a blind eye to the use of dangerous agriculture chemicals that contaminate our drinking water and pollute the Chesapeake Bay. The D+ rating in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s 2022 “State of the Bay” report should cause concern among legislators. The unregulated amount of endocrine-disrupting agriculture chemicals and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (known as PFAS or forever chemicals) found in our water cause higher rates of breast, uterine, prostate and other cancers. Sustainable farmers, like me, are hoping that Gov. Wes Moore’s (D) choice for agriculture secretary will prioritize environmental concerns above profit-motivated lobbyists.