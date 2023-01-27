Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the judiciary, the rule that reigns supreme — or should — is equal justice under law. Equal justice in the United States was always aspirational at best but has devolved into a joke, and a cruel one at that. Widespread cynicism and disrespect for law have resulted, inevitably.

The moment Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley decided to forgo equal justice — by holding the nine justices to different standards of scrutiny — she fatally compromised her own investigation. But tasking her with the Dobbs leak inquest in the first place was like asking Mother Teresa to investigate the pope.

Who bears responsibility for this unresolved calamity? The justices. All of them. Why all nine? Because every one of them should have insisted on treatment equal to that of their subordinates. All nine should have insisted on sworn affidavits. That might or might not have uncovered the truth. But it would have been a desperately needed win for equal justice.

Daniel Fleisher, Baltimore

