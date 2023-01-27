In his Jan. 22 The Opinions Essay, “ The America trap: Why our enemies often underestimate us ,” Robert Kagan provided a cogent review of fascism’s worldwide efforts in the 1930s and 1940s to violently establish itself as the dominant world order. He reminded us that although the fascists recruited a large number of Americans to their cause, what ultimately crushed their efforts was the enthusiastic dedication of the majority of our citizens to the defeat of fascism.

These days, while fascists and authoritarians are working to undermine the unity of our nation, we often hear that U.S. politics is irreparably polarized and fractured. But this opinion ignores that the patriotic commitment of a majority of Americans to our founding values is still alive and well. That was confirmed by the unexpected results of the 2022 elections, in which many Democratic candidates made a concerted effort to highlight the anti-American goals of their opponents.