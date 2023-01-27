In his Jan. 22 op-ed “Colleges’ stances show who’s not wanted,” George F. Will attacked universities that require faculty applicants to provide statements of support for diversity, equity and inclusion.
The marketplace of ideas cannot remain open if racial discrimination is accepted as a principle for participation.
Edward A. McCord, Silver Spring
George F. Will was half right: Colleges and universities that take institutional positions on public controversies do risk inhibiting the unfettered inquiry and debate that should be central to campus life. But we believe leaders in higher education should weigh in on issues that have a direct and significant impact on their operations or higher education, such as on-campus free speech, affirmative action, and visa and immigration policies affecting students, faculty or staff.
It is therefore entirely appropriate for colleges and universities to address the impact of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision on the reproductive health services they provide or, for institutions with medical schools, on the training they offer.
David Wippman, Clinton, N.Y.
The writer is president of Hamilton College.
Glenn Altschuler, Ithaca, N.Y.
The writer is a professor of American Studies at Cornell University.