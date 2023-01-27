Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The photograph accompanying the Jan. 16 news article “Waters that once defined Newfoundland now cause fear” showed a man walking through the rubble left after Hurricane Fiona passed through. The caption writer clearly does not understand geography. The caption stated, “Lindsey Fudge carries groceries in Newfoundland and Labrador.”

“Newfoundland and Labrador” is the name of one of Canada’s 10 provinces. It is composed of two geographically separate parts: Newfoundland, an island, and Labrador, a portion of the mainland. He had to be in one or the other.

R. Michael Amedeo, McLean

Hvad i alverden!? What in the world, or should I say where in the world, does The Post think Copenhagen is? The Jan. 13 Style article “For some, Noma was work of a lifetime” referred to coaxing “new fermented flavors into existence in an arctic region once considered a place where fine dining went to die.” Huh? Because Copenhagen, where Noma, the famous restaurant that was the subject of the article, is not in or even near the arctic region, I thought Noma must have a fermentation lab up in Norway. But I don’t think that’s the case, or, if it is the case, the article should have explained that.

Further, fine restaurants have operated in Copenhagen for a very long time.

The article also noted “the harsh Scandinavian landscape, where the growing season was limited, and winters brutal.” Winter temperatures average 32 degrees Fahrenheit in Copenhagen, hardly what anyone would call brutal. The days are short, but then they’re that much longer in the summer. The landscape is green and decidedly not harsh. Denmark has fertile soil, and farming is big.

Otherwise, the article was interesting; it’s just too bad it’s also where facts went to die.

Mara Cherkasky, Washington

Things to consider on the subject of national service

I valued Joe Klein’s Jan. 15 wonderful Book World essay, “Performance and protest,” digging deep into our culture’s past. I think he’s on to something. But he might be missing an element that could interfere with his youth service initiative suggestion.

Yes, his call for a national service — a coming-of-age boot camp for our youths not as preparation for war but a sacrifice that might fuel construction not destruction — was a good and needed idea to help our society unify. Ultimately, as the climate continues to spin out of balance, we might soon be forced to do this anyway.

Those young citizens he spoke of recruiting might not be so eager and willing to be of service. Klein did not acknowledge the bitterness and nihilism embraced by so many in our nation today, mostly White men. Klein seems to naively ignore the difference of degree between them and the Vietnam draft resisters of the 1960s.

Those protesters still had some connection to the heart (setting oneself on fire), creativity (placing a flower into the barrel of a rifle held by a National Guard member) and a clear picture that symbolized the pure evil of the Vietnam War (the naked child, with her clothing burned off, fleeing the U.S. jets). The protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were totally lost followers of a totally lost leader in former president Donald Trump. To assume that the violent rage in our culture will simply dissipate by ignoring it and starting a service program might be like sweeping the elephant under the rug.

Still, we must do something similar to the Civilian Conservation Corps.. What do we have to lose? Trying is half the battle. And good training by mature, nurturing men might be the other half.

Alexander Rounds, Takoma Park

The writer mentors youths and is the founding director of the Mentoring Path.

Perhaps Smee should embrace a second look

Though I always enjoy Sebastian Smee’s writing, I think he got it wrong in his Jan. 19 Style column, “I wanted to embrace Boston’s MLK statue, but I just can’t.”

I was walking with my family on Boston Common in December. We were about to attend the ballet, and we came upon “The Embrace,” which had been installed but not officially unveiled. It was a frigid winter day, but there were a dozen people around and below the statue. It is large enough that viewers can walk below its arch.

At the time, I was not aware of the backstory for the statue, only that it depicted several arms embracing each other. My uninformed, but I think legitimate, interpretation of “The Embrace,” was that it depicted Bostonians embracing each other — that it celebrated our love for each other and challenged us to love each other better.

Boston is a city that has been divided by violence. One of the more famous images of our city shows one man attempting to impale another man using the staff of an American flag.

But there are also things about our city to be proud of. Massachusetts is justifiably proud of the service of the 54th and 55th Massachusetts infantries in the Civil War. There is a beloved plaque dedicated to the 54th also on the Common, not far from “The Embrace.”

The United States already has one significant artistic depiction of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: at his memorial on the National Mall. The statue in Washington celebrates his dignity and the power of his message, drawing inspiration from the sculptor Auguste Rodin and from the presidential monument at Mount Rushmore. It is an important work for our country.

“The Embrace” is different. It is a statue for Boston — a city that has strong links to King. It is a gift to the city in its message — a message of love inspired by King but also rising above one moment in time shared by him and his wife.

It is my belief that over time “The Embrace” will become beloved by the people of Boston for its beauty and its eccentricity. I hope Smee will give “The Embrace” another chance some summer day when visiting our city.

Stuart Gallant, Boston

In his Jan. 15 Great Works, In Focus column, “Marcel Duchamp painted this explosive masterpiece. Then he quit.,” Sebastian Smee referred to the figure in Marcel Duchamp’s “Nude Descending a Staircase” as female. Though the French title is “Nu descendant un escalier n° 2,” not “Nue,” which is the feminine, Duchamp was coy about the sex of the person depicted in the painting.

Jacques N. Catudal, Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Great tribute to Weldon; now do Charnas

The Jan. 18 obituary for Fay Weldon, “Acerbic British novelist and screenwriter,” provided an excellent review of a wonderful writer who significantly lifted the women’s movement. But I was concerned that The Post did not cover the sudden death of another pillar of feminist literature: homegrown Suzy McKee Charnas, who died this month at 83.

Charnas and Ursula K. Le Guin, who often appeared together at science fiction writer conferences, were feminist science fiction’s vanguard and pioneers. Charnas’s honors included awards for “The Vampire Tapestry,” “The Holdfast Chronicles” and “Motherlines.” Her books addressed the topics of feminist dystopia, separatist societies, war and reintegration.

If readers benefited from coverage of Weldon’s death, surely they would have appreciated similar attention to Charnas.

Robert E. Honig, Potomac

Giving only part of the story on women’s World War II courage

Petula Dvorak’s Jan. 17 Metro column about the effort to honor what women did on the home front during World War II, “For the Rosies: From girlhood dream to law for monument,” was great. A memorial to the Rosies is overdue.

The column did not mention the work, courage and adventurous experiences of women, such as my mother and mother-in-law, who traveled alone from their small-town homes in middle America to Washington to become what The Post has called World War II’s Army of the Potomac — Government Girls. The call went out that women were needed to operate the government — the war effort and everything else — because the men were enlisting.

Both of these women in my life were very smart, got jobs in D.C., and did not know one another. They were part of the war effort.

The Post has done a wonderful job chronicling the efforts of these courageous, patriotic young women.

Ms. Dvorak’s column only scratched the surface of the commitment and heroism of women during WWII. From factories to farms to the streets of D.C. and much more, women contributed vastly to the war effort. Many, including my mother, who lost her brother, bore the additional brunt of losing loved ones to the war effort — losses that never went away.

The memorial to women on the home front should be a priority.

Tom Irvine, Lewes, Del.

No excuse for this royal mistake

The Jan. 11 news article “Royals keep mum after Harry’s explosive memoir arrives” stated that “Harry’s father, Charles, is set to be coronated in May.” A king is crowned, not coronated, at a coronation ceremony. I believe this mistake has already been corrected at least once in these pages. Don’t reporters or editors pay attention to such things? Shouldn’t they?

Mary Rice, La Plata, Md.

More eyes needed on the content

One wonders whether The Post has misplaced its proofreaders. In the Jan. 5 news article about British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s response to the struggling British health system, “Sunak speech tries to downplay U.K. health system crisis,” this sentence appeared: “That includes the bluster of his former boss, Boris Johnson, who was always promising “world-beating” this and that, before being tossed out of office by his own party for, more or less, serial disassembling.” Former British prime minister Boris Johnson was never neat in appearance, but he did seem at least to be fully assembled.

And in the Jan. 13 Sports article about the Miami Dolphins’ perfect season, “Fifty years ago, an unlikely team achieved perfection. No one has matched it.,” this sentence appeared: “After two relatively easy wins to start the season, the Dolphins had a close call in Week 3, failing behind the Vikings by eight in the fourth quarter in Minnesota, but Miami came back to eke out a 16-14 victory.” Losing would have been failing, yes, but they did win. Spellcheck is not the answer.

Ted Gerarden, Williamsburg, Va.

Lobbing criticism at a description

I enjoyed the Jan. 17 Metro article on parafencing, “Athletes in wheelchairs parry and lunge in fencing competition,” but I was surprised to see in the first paragraph a description of the sport, which stated the competitors “skillfully lobbed their swords back and forth.” If true, this would be a brand-new, never-before-seen sport. Fencers either thrust or parry their swords when they fight. If they lobbed them, it would mean they were throwing them at each other.

Jay Levy, Takoma Park

KidsPost piece lost in translation

Cuéntame does not translate to “story me,” as noted in the Jan. 19 KidsPost article “Author Meg Medina named ambassador for kids’ literature.” “Story me” doesn’t mean anything in English. Cuéntame translates to a familiar and logical expression: “Tell me.” As in “tell me a story.”

Karen Falcon, Midland, Va.

Another Post casualty — public service holiday schedules

For as long as I can remember, the public service holiday schedules in the Metro section have included information about trash collection schedules for D.C. and the surrounding counties in Maryland and Virginia.

These schedules have been absent for the past two holidays.

In terms of utility to the most readers, I suspect that the trash schedules would rank quite high. Everyone needs this information, unlike the schedules for courts, for example.

Please bring them back.

John J. Landers, Bethesda

McNally was an inspiration

The Post dedicated a lot of space to the death of Art McNally, an NFL referee who became supervisor of officials and was the impetus for video replays that have reshaped football and many other sports [“NFL officiating chief was called ‘father of instant replay’,” obituaries, Jan. 18]. He was the first referee voted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame. He was 97.

Not mentioned was a particular moment early in his career, before he was in the spotlight, when he was a gym teacher and football coach at Philadelphia’s Central High. Central was an academics-focused boys school, best known for its table tennis teams. But somehow, in 1959, my senior year, McNally created a football team that won the public high school championship. Then we faced off against Monsignor Bonner, the Catholic league champs, for the talking rights for all of Philadelphia. Well, despite our high hopes, Bonner won the game, 54-0. It was crushing.

But then something amazing happened. There was a full auditorium of depressed students on the Monday after the game, and McNally was asked to say a few words. I don’t remember what exactly he said, but he found the words that made us feel like we, too, were winners, given how much we had overachieved and that our players never gave up until the last whistle. Somehow, he lifted us. I am not sure teenage boys would admit that they were teary-eyed, but I certainly was. And that was Art McNally, who was so good at so many things that even the best obituaries could never do justice to him.

William D. Rudolph, Bethesda

TV listings can be improved

Several times in recent weeks — including Jan. 7 — the Weekend TV Highlights in the Style section has showcased a program with the designation “Multiple Networks.” There is an organization called Multiple Networks, but it has nothing to do with television.

Furthermore, the TV channel table for that day showed no evidence of the highlighted show, “Mayfair Witches.” One had to go to the internet to find out that the show actually aired on Jan. 8 on multiple cable networks associated with AMC.

I had no interest in watching “Mayfair Witches,” but presumably the staff at The Post thought that someone might. How about providing some more useful and accurate information that would give interested viewers a better shot at finding the shows (e.g., “AMC and affiliated networks on Sunday at 9”)?

John Pietras, Bowie

Failing to dive in on the entire program

I am a diver on the Yorktown High School swim and dive team. I was disappointed in the Jan. 15 Sports article regarding the Yorktown swim and dive program, “Yorktown swimming enjoys its more-the-merrier approach.”

The Yorktown program includes swim and dive. We have 16 hard-working divers, which is a significant number in Northern Virginia. Most schools have four or five divers. When we compete, the scores of both the dive team and the swim team are combined to determine the winner. The divers on the swim and dive team sincerely hope that when The Post reports on our team in the future, it will recognize the significant efforts of our divers. Furthermore, when the Yorktown swim and dive team holds special events, such as team breakfasts and team-building exercises, both swimmers and divers equally participate.

Leah Robbins, Arlington

