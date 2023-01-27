The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Integrity for thee, but not for me

By
Editorial cartoonist
January 27, 2023 at 9:52 a.m. EST
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claims his removal of Reps. Adam B. Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee is justified to keep the country safe, something he didn’t consider when overlooking Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

