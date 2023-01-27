House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claims his removal of Reps. Adam B. Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee is justified to keep the country safe, something he didn’t consider when overlooking Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
