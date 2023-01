I worked at the facility from 1973 to 1976, and Metro’s 1000-series cars were instrumented and running around loops to identify problem areas. For whatever reason, this step was apparently not taken with the 7000 series, so opportunities to detect and correct problems were missed. It’s very possible the safety and performance conditions that continue to disrupt Metro service could have been detected at that very early point, before the equipment was accepted by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.