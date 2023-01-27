Leana S. Wen’s Jan. 24 op-ed, “Companies could make naloxone easier to get. Why won’t they?,” presented a narrow accounting of the work Emergent BioSolutions has done to expand access of Narcan Nasal Spray for emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.
Emergent BioSolutions was the first company to submit an application for over-the-counter status and receive priority review and has been working with the Food and Drug Administration to understand what is needed for a successful path forward. The company announced the notification of filing acceptance under the prioritized review in December and is doing all it can to gain approval at the end of March.
To be clear, more work needs to be done, including by Congress and other stakeholders, to ensure insurance covers prescription Narcan and that it is available over the counter. These are issues we raised with congressional leadership last year.
There will always be those who view good news as coming too late. We view the effort to move to over-the-counter as the natural progression in our continuous efforts to make Narcan more accessible and potentially save more lives.
Robert G. Kramer, Gaithersburg