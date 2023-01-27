The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Narcan’s accessibility has already come a long way

January 27, 2023 at 1:26 p.m. EST
A sample of Narcan nasal spray in Baltimore on Jan. 23, 2018. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Leana S. Wen’s Jan. 24 op-ed, “Companies could make naloxone easier to get. Why won’t they?,” presented a narrow accounting of the work Emergent BioSolutions has done to expand access of Narcan Nasal Spray for emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

Emergent BioSolutions, which I lead as president and chief executive officer, has supported key policies including the implementation of standing orders in all 50 states to allow anyone to get naloxone from a pharmacy and co-prescribing efforts. We work with critical stakeholders to make naloxone available to those who might need it. We have not raised the price of Narcan since its launch in 2016 (we acquired Narcan in 2018) and provide discounts to organizations on the front lines of combating the opioid epidemic.

Emergent BioSolutions was the first company to submit an application for over-the-counter status and receive priority review and has been working with the Food and Drug Administration to understand what is needed for a successful path forward. The company announced the notification of filing acceptance under the prioritized review in December and is doing all it can to gain approval at the end of March.

To be clear, more work needs to be done, including by Congress and other stakeholders, to ensure insurance covers prescription Narcan and that it is available over the counter. These are issues we raised with congressional leadership last year.

There will always be those who view good news as coming too late. We view the effort to move to over-the-counter as the natural progression in our continuous efforts to make Narcan more accessible and potentially save more lives.

Robert G. Kramer, Gaithersburg

