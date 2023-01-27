Leana S. Wen’s Jan. 24 op-ed, “ Companies could make naloxone easier to get. Why won’t they? ,” presented a narrow accounting of the work Emergent BioSolutions has done to expand access of Narcan Nasal Spray for emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

Emergent BioSolutions, which I lead as president and chief executive officer, has supported key policies including the implementation of standing orders in all 50 states to allow anyone to get naloxone from a pharmacy and co-prescribing efforts. We work with critical stakeholders to make naloxone available to those who might need it. We have not raised the price of Narcan since its launch in 2016 (we acquired Narcan in 2018) and provide discounts to organizations on the front lines of combating the opioid epidemic.