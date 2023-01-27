Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Though E.J. Dionne Jr. acknowledged the “rut” that our two-party system has created in his Jan. 23 op-ed, “Our politics are stuck in a rut. The president has a plan for that.,” his observation that we have found ourselves “divided roughly equally in election after election after election” for more than 20 years could have led to analysis deeper than party leaders’ tactical maneuvers.

The problem was stated by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) in explaining her decision to leave the Democratic Party: “When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans’ lives, the people who lose are everyday Americans.” The House proved her point with a 15-round circus for electing a speaker.

Both major parties are guilty of demanding obedience from every member on every vote. They created rules maximizing party power. This appeals to voters who see politics as war but ignores those whose views are not ideological and who would prefer to vote on issues. What if, instead of insisting voters pledge loyalty to a party, the parties pledged loyalty to us?

Advertisement

If Congress can get its act together and relax rules that give superpowers to the slimmest of majorities, Democrats and Republicans might rule for another generation or two. If not, voters will be forced to reconsider the winner-take-all culture that led to this insanity. That would lead to reforms that incentivize coalition building, such as nonpartisan registration, open primaries, ranked-choice voting, multimember districts and proportional allocation of electoral college votes.

Steve Richardson, Falls Church

The writer is a founding member of the Virginia Independent Voters Association and member of the Forward Party.

GiftOutline Gift Article